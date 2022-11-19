MTSU’S Turnham to serve on NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country Committee

Mt. Juliet native Diane Cummings Turnham is in her 41st year as a coach/administrator at Middle Tennessee State University and has been named to her fourth NCAA postseason championship committee.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee State deputy athletic director Diane Turnham has spent many a Saturday in the Murphy Center watching the Blue Raiders or the Lady Raiders play on the court in front of her.

While on her phone or her laptop had other women’s basketball games from around the country the Mt. Juliet native was keeping tabs on as part of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

