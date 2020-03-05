Mulaski scores 29, Devilettes dominate Northwest

SPRINGFIELD — When Allissa Mulaski passed up an open 3-pointer in the opening moments of Monday’s Region 4-AAA semifinal, Lebanon coach Cory Barrett hollered at her to shoot.
The senior sharpshooter didn’t have to be told twice as she scored the Deviletes’ first nine points and totaled 29 in Lebanon’s 65-26 knockout of Northwest.
Mulaski fired in five 3-pointers, including two in her 12-point first quarter and two in her 10-point third.
She also sank all eight of her free throws as the Devilettes drained 19 of 25 from the stripe and 11 triples to advance to Wednesday’s championship game against Beech and a third straight sectional at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lebanon leaped to the 9-0 lead and a 12-3 margin. Northeast sliced the margin to 12-11 before Mulaski swished a bomb from the wing and Meioshe Mason scored from the post to ignite the Devilettes’ decisive 23-6 run to end the first half ahead 35-17.
“We got a little hectic,” Barrett said of Northeast’s early run. “We talked about staying disciplined with what we were doing. Obviously, that’s what we’ve done all year. They’re so athletic and so dangerous in the open court. We let them get out in transition. They got a live-ball turnover which is something we talked about we need to limit.
“After they cut it to one, we kind of limited all the stuff we talked about and laid the hammer down on defense, didn’t let them get second shots. When they wanted to pressure us 94 feet, Addie Porter did such a good job getting the ball down the floor and finding who was open.”
Porter poured in 13 points, sinking 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, where much of Lebanon’s first-half run, including a streak of 13 straight in the second quarter, came from.
“They were very physical,” Barrett said of the Viqueens. “We knew coming in they would try to use their physicality, their length and their size against us. We’re a physical basketball team. The caliber of teams we played, that we’ve scheduled in the Christmas tournaments and the non-district schedule has prepared us for games like that. That physicality doesn’t hinder us anymore.”
And it wasn’t just the defensive rebounds.
The Devilettes also seemed to win more than their share of 50-50 balls.
“Our kids just have a lot of heart,” Barrett said. “We have some athleticism. We have some size here and there. Our hearts are huge. Our team, there is something special and I just enjoy coaching them everyday because they go out there and lay it on the line for each other.
“The leadership on our team is tremendous, led by our seniors and our juniors. It just filters down to our younger players. Hopefully, we’ll continue our momentum for the next few games and into the future.”
It was back to the future for Lebanon last night as the Devilettes battled Beech in a rematch of the District 9-AAA final won by Lebanon by three points. Wednesday’s winner will play at home Saturday while the loser goes on the road.
Mason, Terri Reynolds, Rebecca Brown and Avery Harris each had four points for Lebanon while Anne Heidebreicht hit a 3 and Asia Barr two free throws as the Devilettes improved to 28-6.
No one scored in double figures for the Viqueens, who finished a 19-12 season.
