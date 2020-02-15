Small-college baseball royalty will be in both dugouts at Woody Hunt Stadium this weekend when the two winningest active NAIA coaches hook up for a two-game series at 2 p.m. today and Sunday.
Oklahoma City coach Denney Crabaugh will bring a record of 1,504-469-2, with the wins good for fifth overall in NAIA. Cumberland’s Woody Hunt is No. 3 alltime with 1,538 victories during the school’s time as a four-year institution. Hunt has 1,599-743-5 counting his first couple of years when the school competed as a junior college.
Add those numbers and it’s 3,103 wins in 4,311 games in 70 seasons.
Among those numbers are numerous trips to the NAIA World Series and national championships. Their most memorable matchup came in the 2004 championship game when Hunt’s Bulldogs beat Crabaugh’s 73-win Stars 10-3 for CU’s first of three national titles.
“In 2004, they had one of the best teams I’ve ever seen, and we were good, too,” Hunt said late Thursday afternoon while getting Ernest L. Stockton Field ready for Friday’s home opener against Madonna, a game which was ultimately postponed. “Just two of the best NAIA teams ever. The next year they won it all. We finished fourth. They beat us 3-2… I feel if we won that game we could have won it.”
“That era, 2004, in the mid-2000s, was a good run for both programs.”
Cumberland finished runner-up in 2006 to Lewis-Clark State. On the front end of the run, ’04 was Oklahoma City’s third straight finals appearance.”
Perhaps it’s fitting their friendship began with their first meeting, in 1988, in Lewiston, Idaho, when both were in the World Series for the first time.
“We’ve had that friendship for all that time,” Crabaugh said in an Oklahoma City release. “He’s made several trips out here. We’re finally going that way. I’ve been telling him for 20 years that we’ll return the trip one of these days. It’s always fun playing Woody. He’s a friend. His teams are always competitive. They’re always fundamentally sound.”
The Phoenix opened last season with a trip to Oklahoma and dropped a 4-3 decision to the Stars.
“We’ve had a lot of memorable games against them, a couple I would like to forget in the World Series,” Crabaugh said. “It’s going to be great getting out there to go see him and play at his place. I’m really excited about making that trip.”
“Denney’s a good friend, a good coach,” Hunt said. “It’s a good relationship, good friendship. I really like him a lot. Good program. I feel he feels the same about us.
“It’s an honor to go against him. He has a lot of wins, a couple of national championships and had chances several other times.”
Hunt still trails the late Gordie Gillespie, who won 1,893 games in 59 seasons at three different Midwest schools, and the retired Ed Cheff from Lewis-Clark State. Crabaugh is on the verge of passing Larry Hays of Lubbock Christian and Texas Tech for fourth place.
Hunt believes Crabaugh will keep climbing up the list based on their age differences. He believes Crabaugh is around 60 while he is 69.
“When he gets through, he’ll be well ahead of me in wins, probably,” said Hunt, whose Phoenix went through a season-opening 0-4 trip to LSU-Shreveport last weekend and are still seeking their first win of this season. “They got a good team, too.
“We’re trying to get to where we can play, getting the field ready.”
