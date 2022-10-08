NAIA Hoops Report tabs Cumberland men preseason No. 11

Cumberland’s men’s basketball is ranked No. 11 in the preseason, NAIA Hoops Report announced in its inaugural edition ever of its preseason magazine.
The Phoenix are coming off of one of their best seasons in program history, posting 22 wins and making the NAIA National Tournament for the first time since 2009 while also picking up their first win in the nationals since 2004. Cumberland posted a solid 10-2 record at home and finished tied for third in the loaded Mid-South Conference with a 15-7 conference record.
CU returns a core group of players including first team Mid-South Conference selection Isaac Stephens of Mt. Juliet, Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year TJ Stargell, Nassir Coleman, Tyler Byrd, Jordan Stephens and others while losing one of the most explosive guards in the NAIA Tavon King along with Aaron Ridley.
Cumberland added transfer pieces that will look to fit into the rotation to give CU depth and help push the Phoenix to new levels. Fifth-year head coach Jeremy Lewis brought in Fort Valley State transfer wing Ty’Reek Johnson, juco All-American Demarius Boyd, Alcorn State transfer forward Tajah Fraley and seven-footer Assane Ndiaye from Christian Brothers and New Mexico State.
“Losing Tavon King hurts, but the Phoenix return a good group of players anchored by Isaac Stephens and the MSC Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Stargell,” the magazine says. “They also bring in Ty’Reek Johnson who put up some good numbers at Fort Valley State and also signed juco All-American Demarius Boyd to help bring a scoring punch to the lineup. The Phoenix have size, depth and talent to beat anyone in the country. They ran into a very good Talladega team in the second round last year, but we can see them making a deep run this year.”
The preview has Mid-South rivals Georgetown and Thomas More ranked the No. 9 and No. 10 teams in the poll, just ahead of Cumberland.
The reloaded Phoenix hit the floor at the end of this month in an exhibition at Tennessee Tech before their official season opener at home on November 1 against Reinhardt at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
