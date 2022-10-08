NAIA Hoops Report tabs Cumberland men preseason No. 11

Tyler Byrd is one of several key returnees for Cumberland this coming season.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Cumberland’s men’s basketball is ranked No. 11 in the preseason, NAIA Hoops Report announced in its inaugural edition ever of its preseason magazine.

The Phoenix are coming off of one of their best seasons in program history, posting 22 wins and making the NAIA National Tournament for the first time since 2009 while also picking up their first win in the nationals since 2004. Cumberland posted a solid 10-2 record at home and finished tied for third in the loaded Mid-South Conference with a 15-7 conference record.

