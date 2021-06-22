Ally 400 boxscore
NASCAR Cup Series Race – Inaugural Ally 400
Nashville Superspeedway
Gladeville
Sunday, June 20, 2021
1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300.
2. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300.
3. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300.
4. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300.
5. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300.
6. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 300.
7. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300.
8. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 300.
9. (25) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300.
10. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 300.
11. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300.
12. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300.
13. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 300.
14. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300.
15. (24) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 300.
16. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300.
17. (18) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 300.
18. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300.
19. (9) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300.
20. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 299.
21. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 299.
22. (35) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 299.
23. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 299.
24. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 298.
25. (36) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 298.
26. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 298.
27. (32) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 298.
28. (31) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 295.
29. (37) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, 295.
30. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 252.
31. (16) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, Accident, 227.
31. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Brakes, 197.
33. (33) Chad Finchum(i), Toyota, Rear End, 157.
34. (38) David Starr(i), Toyota, Brakes, 126.
35. (27) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 79.
36. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 77.
37. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 53.
38. (39) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Accident, 0.
39. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300.
#Rookie
(i) Ineligible for series points
Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.792 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 30 Mins, 23 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.335 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 60 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A. Almirola 0;K. Busch 1-5;K. Larson 6-45;K. Busch 46-48;A. Almirola 49;K. Busch 50-53;K. Larson 54-79;C. Elliott 80-92;K. Larson 93-137;K. Busch 138;K. Larson 139-176;C. Briscoe # 177-181;K. Larson 182-218;R. Chastain 219-222;K. Larson 223-300.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Larson 6 times for 264 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 13 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 10 laps; Chase Briscoe # 1 time for 5 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 4 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 3 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 1,5,99,18,3,47,2,22,21,11
Stage #2 Top Ten: 5,3,14,24,18,11,47,10,4,1
Tennessee Lottery 250 boxscore
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Inaugural Tennessee Lottery 250
Nashville Superspeedway
Gladeville
Saturday, June 19, 2021
1. (1) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 189.
2. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 189.
3. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 189.
4. (22) Josh Berry #, Chevrolet, 189.
5. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 189.
6. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 189.
7. (6) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 189.
8. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 189.
9. (15) Austin Hill(i), Toyota, 189.
10. (20) Riley Herbst, Ford, 189.
11. (23) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 189.
12. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 189.
13. (4) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 189.
14. (14) Will Rodgers, Toyota, 189.
15. (17) Tyler Reddick(i), Chevrolet, 189.
16. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 189.
17. (29) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 189.
18. (28) Ryan Vargas #, Chevrolet, 189.
19. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 189.
20. (19) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 189.
21. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 189.
22. (31) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 189.
23. (18) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 188.
24. (34) David Starr, Toyota, 187.
25. (32) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 187.
26. (36) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, 187.
27. (35) Jesse Little, Toyota, 187.
28. (27) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 187.
29. (25) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 182.
30. (30) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, 177.
31. (8) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 165.
32. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, Accident, 160.
33. (9) Jade Buford #, Chevrolet, Accident, 153.
34. (33) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 152.
35. (16) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, Brakes, 140.
36. (24) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, Accident, 69.
#Rookie
(i)Ineligible for series points
Average Speed of Race Winner: 107.118 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 20 Mins, 48 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.110 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 46 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A. Cindric 1-53;K. Busch(i) 54-74;D. Hemric 75;K. Busch(i) 76-93;N. Gragson 94-95;K. Busch(i) 96-150;J. Allgaier 151-159;K. Busch(i) 160-178;J. Allgaier 179;K. Busch(i) 180-186;J. Allgaier 187;K. Busch(i) 188-189.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch(i) 6 times for 122 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 53 laps; Justin Allgaier 3 times for 11 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 2 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,54,18,20,7,19,16,10,8,2
Stage #2 Top Ten: 54,7,18,20,1,8,19,22,11,9
Rackley Roofing 200 boxscore
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Inaugural Rackley Roofing 200
Nashville Superspeedway
Gladeville
June 18, 2021
1. (6) Ryan Preece(i), Ford, 150.
2. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 150.
3. (4) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 150.
4. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 150.
5. (17) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150.
6. (15) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 150.
7. (16) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 150.
8. (13) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 150.
9. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 150.
10. (34) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 150.
11. (2) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 150.
12. (8) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 150.
13. (5) Chandler Smith #, Toyota, 150.
14. (24) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 150.
15. (21) Chase Purdy #, Chevrolet, 150.
16. (11) Carson Hocevar #, Chevrolet, 150.
17. (18) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 150.
18. (36) Tanner Gray, Ford, 150.
19. (12) Josh Berry(i), Chevrolet, 150.
20. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 150.
21. (14) Hailie Deegan #, Ford, 150.
22. (23) Ross Chastain (i), Chevrolet, 150.
23. (7) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 150.
24. (20) Drew Dollar, Toyota, 150.
25. (30) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 150.
26. (19) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 150.
27. (27) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 150.
28. (31) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 150.
29. (25) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 150.
30. (32) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 149.
31. (33) Cory Roper, Ford, 148.
32. (29) Kris Wright #, Chevrolet, 148.
33. (28) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, 146.
34. (26) Lawless Alan, Toyota, 142.
35. (1) Derek Kraus, Toyota, Accident, 110.
36. (10) William Byron (i), Chevrolet, Engine, 78.
#Rookie
(i)Ineligible for series points
Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.637 mph.
Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 44 Mins, 25 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.950 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 29 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Kraus 1-48; A. Hill 49-50;C. Smith # 51-98; G. Enfinger 99-103;S. Friesen 104-108;G. Enfinger 109-117;R. Preece (i) 118;G. Enfinger 119-143;R. Preece(i) 144-150.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chandler Smith # 1 time for 48 laps; Derek Kraus 1 time for 48 laps; Grant Enfinger 3 times for 39 laps; Ryan Preece (i) 2 times for 8 laps; Stewart Friesen 1 time for 5 laps; Austin Hill 1 time for 2 laps.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 19,16,18,98,24,17,21,13,27,26
Stage #2 Top Ten: 18,21,19,13,88,99,24,15,98,17
