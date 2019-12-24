NASCAR buzz excites local racers

Amid the swirl of activity during NASCAR's recent Champions Awards Week in Nashville were reports of a possible return to Fairgrounds Speedway, generating excitement among local racers.
"I think NASCAR's return is definitely possible, and it will be great if it happens," says Lebanon's Scott Fetcho, who started racing at the Fairgrounds in 1999 and in recent years has fielded cars for son Dylan, one of the area's top young drivers.
Gladeville's Dwayne Wright, whose son Hunter is a two-time defending Legends champion at the historical track, agrees.
"NASCAR's involvement would be very positive," Wright says. "It would generate a lot of attention and maybe create some opportunities for local teams and drivers."
Andy Johnson of Mt. Juliet feels the same way.
"It will be good for the sport if NASCAR comes back," says Johnson, a former Fairgrounds champion whose son Chase last year at age 12 became the youngest division champion in the track's history. "A lot of big-name drivers used this track as a stepping-stone to the pinnacle of the sport."
The long-term future of the 61-year-old track is undecided, but racing is assured for the short term. The premier All-America 400 will return next season, regardless of who is operating the track.
"Right now nobody knows for sure what may happen," Fetcho says. "There's a lot of talk going around about different management possibilities. But I'm convinced there will continue to be racing at the Fairgrounds."
The track has been operated in recent years by Tony Formosa Jr. whose family has been involved with the Speedway for three generations. Formosa rescued the Metro-owned facility from demolition a few years ago when then-mayor Karl Dean sought to "revitalize" the property.
But although Formosa gets credit for saving the track, he has encountered operational problems, including a series of rainouts, and also ruffled some competitors' feathers.
There could be a change in operators, and among those who would like to take control is a Bristol Speedway management group, part of Bruton Smith's powerful and prestigious Speedway Motorsports Inc.
SMI owns NASCAR Cup Series tracks in Bristol, Atlanta, Texas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Sonoma, Calif.
Smith has visited idle Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville but passed on purchasing the track, opting instead to pursue Fairgrounds Speedway.
The plan is to bring in NASCAR truck and Xfinity races, with a long-term goal of securing a top-tier Cup race. The NASCAR brand would enhance local-division racing and possibly create opportunities for area drivers to advance their careers.
Among those lobbing for a NASCAR return to Nashville is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who along with his famous father occasionally raced at the Fairgrounds.
"This was always one of my favorite places to race," said Earnhardt, now a popular TV commentator. "I'd like to see NASCAR come back."
"It will be great if it happens," Fetcho says. "Having NASCAR back will boost fan interest and exposure, which helps teams secure sponsorships. There are a lot of positives and no negatives. I hope it happens."
•••
Dylan Fetcho ended what had been a productive season on a sour note when he was knocked out of this month's Snowball Derby in Pensacola. Fla.
Fetcho was running 11th on a re-start when two other drivers slammed into each other and inadvertently collected Fetcho.
"It was disappointing to be taken out by something like that, beyond our control," said his father Scott.
Hunter Wright didn't race in the Snowball, but was a crew member for winning driver Travis Braden.
"It was a good experience for him," said his father Dwayne. "The more he's around successful teams, the more he can learn."
Larry Woody is The Democrat's motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
