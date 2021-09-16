NASCAR announced its full 2022 Cup Series schedule earlier today, featuring the “Ally 400” at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “We received a tremendous response to our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend and are looking forward to providing an enhanced and improved race-day experience inside and outside the grandstands.”
Ticket holders for the 2021 “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race will have the opportunity to renew their seat locations starting Oct. 6. Fans eligible for this option will be contacted directly by the track via email with instructions on how to do so online. New customers looking to purchase “Ally 400” tickets may have the opportunity at a later time once renewals for last year’s sold-out event are completed.
The race here will be the first of NBC’s live coverage of the 2022 season.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.
Also in ’22, dirt racing will return to Bristol on Easter Sunday night, April 17. The Daytona 500 will open the season Feb. 20.
It was previously announced Phoenix Raceway will hold NASCAR Championship Weekend for the third straight year Nov. 4-6.
