Middle Tennessee race fans have awaited this weekend since the announcement was made one year ago.
They have waited since the turn of the 21st century when Nashville Superspeedway was constructed with designs of hosting a NASCAR premier series race, only to be met with disappointment as seemingly every circuit except the coveted Cup spun around the 1.33-mile concrete D-oval. Indy was nice, but even it wasn’t Cup. Cup drivers — past, present and future — raced here in Trucks and the series now known as Xfinity and even in the ARCA series (a different organization from NASCAR). But a few Cup drivers in lower-tier races don’t make them Cup races.
When parent company Dover Motorsports didn’t bother to renew its NASCAR sanction after 2011, it appeared this moment would never happen.
They’ve waited since Geoff Bodine drove his No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports into Victory Lane at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 14, 1984, the last Cup race in Middle Tennessee until tomorrow’s 2:30 p.m. green flag for the Ally 400.
Many have waited their whole lives for this moment.
A sellout crowd of 40,000 is expected to be on hand for the nationally-broadcasted.
It might well be the largest gathering on Wilson County soil that is not the Wilson County Fair, whose announced crowds are come and go for an entire day.
Millions will watch on NBCSN and/or listen on Motor Sports Network or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, voices which will announce Lebanon’s existence to the motor-racing world, much like the Dallas Cowboys made Irving, Texas, a household town to NFL fans for decades and do so, along with the Texas Rangers baseball team, for Arlington today.
For the drivers, Nashville Superspeedway is an unknown. Their experience largely limited to a Saturday practice session and Sunday morning qualifying before the green flag flies.
Some have tested here during the decade when the track was otherwise shuttered. And drivers today test their mettle, not on the tracks themselves, but on simulators back at team headquarters, most of which are in the Charlotte, N.C., area.
But there are 14 drivers who raced here during the track’s earlier incarnation (2001-11). Kyle Busch has one of his 99 Xfinity wins here, as well as two of his 61 Truck Series triumphs (both are records for those series). Before that, he scored an ARCA win here in April 2003.
In addition, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski each have two Xfinity wins here while Joey Logano has one and Austin Dillon a truck triumph. The other Cup drivers with NSS experience are Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin, 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, David Starr, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and JJ Yeley.
Xfinity drivers with prior experience here are Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Jeremy Clements, Timmy Hill, JJ Yeley, David Starr and Landon Cassill.
