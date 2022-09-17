NASCAR tripleheader returns to Nashville Superspeedway June 23-25, 2023

NASCAR will make its third straight annual trip to Nashville Superspeedway the last week in June 2023, it was announced Wednesday with the unveiling of the season schedule for the top three touring series.
The third annual Ally 400 will run Sunday, June 25.
The Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race will be held Saturday, June 24.
The Rackley Roofing 200 Craftsman (which returns as the title sponsor) Truck Series on Friday, June 23.
“Year three for our NASCAR tripleheader weekend will be the best yet!” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager.
“Music City is one of the most anticipated stops on the NASCAR schedule for the nonstop entertainment, fun and energy on and off the track.
Our team is already working on making 2023 the most exciting year ever at Nashville Superspeedway and we look forward to the loyal #NASHCAR fans joining us for all the fun!”
Fans from the 2022 race weekend who have not yet locked in their seats for 2023 can still do so through the renewal deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 19. Log into “My Account” on NashvilleSuperspeedway.com to renew the seats or call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss options with an account representative.
New customers can purchase 2023 tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
NASCAR will celebrate its 75th anniversary season in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.