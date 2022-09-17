NASCAR tripleheader returns to Nashville Superspeedway June 23-25, 2023

Spectators look on as the 2022 Ally 400 goes green at Nashville Superspeedway last June.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

NASCAR will make its third straight annual trip to Nashville Superspeedway the last week in June 2023, it was announced Wednesday with the unveiling of the season schedule for the top three touring series.

The third annual Ally 400 will run Sunday, June 25.

