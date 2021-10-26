NASHVILLE — Nashville Christian compiled 61 first-half points in a 68-13 win over Mt. Juliet Christian last Friday night.
The Eagles led 28-7 at the first-quarter break and 61-7 at halftime as they improved to 8-1 for the season and 4-0 in the Middle Region going into this week’s regular-season finale against Donelson Christian for the region championship.
Josh Strickland Jr. scored on a pair of 10-yard runs and a 29-yarder.
Deion King had touchdown runs of 21 and 67 yards.
Nashville Christian intercepted four passes, two of which were returned for touchdowns, including a 97-yarder by Lawson Andrews.
Luke Page also returned a fumble for a TD.
Mt. Juliet Christian cut its early deficit to 14-7 on Kam Curtis’ 2-yard touchdown run.
But the Saints didn’t score again until deep in the fourth quarter on Tyler Barnes’ 19-yard scamper.
Barnes finished with 54 yards rushing and Curtis 23.
JaMarion Thomas caught three passes for 47 yards as the Saints sank to 2-7, 0-4.
Mt. Juliet Christian will close its season at 7 p.m. this coming Friday when the Saints welcome Clarksville Academy to Edward Suey Field.
