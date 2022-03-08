Dallas Stars (32-20-3, fourth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (31-20-4, fifth in the Central)
Nashville, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
BOTTOM LINE
The Dallas Stars visit Nashville after the Predators shut out San Jose 8-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after collecting 20 saves.
The Predators are 21-10-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Roman Josi averaging 0.8.
The Stars are 18-12-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks 17th in the Western Conference with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.
In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Nashville won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS
Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 27 goals and has 46 points. Josi has 16 points over the last 10 games for Nashville. Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 59 points.
scoring 22 goals and collecting 37 assists. Jason Robertson has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, five penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).
Stars: Miro Heiskanen: day to day (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
