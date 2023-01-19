NASHVILLE — Alabama coach Nate Oats reached out to Ray Lewis for advice on helping his fourth-ranked Crimson Tide play two days after a teammate was charged with capital murder.

Oats prayed with his players and shared a Bible verse suggested by the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, whose daughter attended Alabama recently. Then the Crimson Tide put their emotions aside Tuesday night and focused on basketball for 40 minutes.

