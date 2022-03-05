Nashville SC (1-0-0) vs. Minnesota United FC (0-0-1)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 5 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +134, Nashville SC +215, Draw +221; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 1-0, Nashville plays Minnesota United.
United finished 13-11-10 overall and 10-4-3 at home a season ago. United averaged 1.2 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game last season.
Nashville compiled a 12-4-18 record overall in 2021 while finishing 4-4-10 in road matches. Nashville scored 55 goals and had a goal differential of +22 last season.
Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Justin Mcmaster (injured).
Nashville: Dave Romney (injured).
