Nashville SC (2-0-5)
vs. New York
Red Bulls (3-
4-0)
Harrison, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.
BOTTOM LINE
Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC into a matchup with New York after scoring two goals against Atlanta United FC.
The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home matches.
New York scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.
Nashville SC compiled an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-5-3 in road matches.
Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season and recorded 20 assists.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY
New York: Andres Reyes, Andrew Gutman (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Jason Pendant (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured). Nashville SC: Brian Anunga (injured).
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE
New York +134, Nashville SC +211.
Draw +220; over/under is 2.5 goals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.