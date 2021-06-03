Nashville Superspeedway has announced the top 3 finalists in its “NashCar Superstar” Sweepstakes, which invited musicians to audition for a chance to sing the national anthem prior to the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18.
Nashville Superspeedway is now looking to the community to vote for their favorite from these finalists: Brenna Bone, Craig Wayne Boyd and Jerry Holt. Finalist videos can be viewed and voted on by visiting NashCarSuperstar.com. Voting closes Tuesday, June 8 with the winner to be announced the following day.
Contestants were asked to upload a video of themselves singing the national anthem via the contest site. Entry videos were live on the “NashCar Superstar” website for the public to enjoy. To narrow down the top entries, videos were vetted by the Nashville Superspeedway staff and the top 3 finalists were chosen for fan voting.
The “Rackley Roofing 200” (7 p.m., FS1) on Friday, June 18 is the 12th race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and the first race of Nashville Superspeedway’s Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader, which also includes the sold-out inaugural “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m., NBCSN) on Sunday, June 20 and the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m., NBCSN) on Saturday, June 19.
The “Ally 400” will be the first Cup Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history and the first in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
Tickets are available in the main grandstand for the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. The “Ally 400” race is soldout.
Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.
Chris Janson to perform pre-race concert
Country music star Chris Janson, a Grand Ole Opry member and platinum-selling recording artist, will perform a pre-race concert on track at Nashville Superspeedway prior to the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20, track officials announced Wednesday.
Janson will display hisl talents on a stage near the start-finish line between the morning Cup Series qualifying session (10:05 a.m.) and the afternoon “Ally 400” (2:30 p.m., NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years. Grandstand gates open at 9 a.m. on Father’s Day.
The 35-year-old Missouri native had his first hit single with “Buy Me A Boat,” which topped the charts, reached double-platinum status and earned the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year Award after its release in 2015.
Janson followed that success with his 2017 album “Everybody” which featured gold-certified hit “Drunk Girl,” (Song of the Year at the 2018 MusicRow Awards) and top single “Fix a Drink.”
Janson’s latest album “Real Friends,” includes the singles “Good Vibes” and “Done,” both which reached No. 1 on the U.S. country airplay charts.
“I’m super thrilled to be performing at the NASCAR Cup Series pre-race concert at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20th,” says Janson. “I’m pumped to have NASCAR back in Nashville for the first time in 10 years with a SOLD-OUT crowd. I can’t think of a better combination than racing fans & country music fans. It will be a glorious day!”
“As Middle Tennessee’s home track for NASCAR Cup Series racing, we understand the importance of infusing the heart of Music City into our events,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “We’re thrilled that Chris Janson will bring his special brand of entertainment to our Father’s Day race weekend and are certain our fans from across the state and around the country will enjoy his show before America’s best drivers take the green flag for the Ally 400.”
Middle Tennessee Electric provides Nashville Superspeedway with 100% renewable electricity
Nashville Superspeedway is partnering with Middle Tennessee Electric to provide the track with 100% renewable electricity through renewable energy credits (RECs) generated by MTE’s nearby solar field for the upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. The use of RECs helps reduce carbon emissions produced by Nashville Superspeedway lessens the need for additional power plants in Middle Tennessee.
MTE’s 4-acre, 3,000-panel solar field is located in College Grove, approximately 30 miles southwest of the track. Nashville Superspeedway’s power use for a race weekend is approximately 500,000 kwh of electricity.
That equates to powering around 4,250 homes for three days or for one car to travel 685,023 laps (890,500 miles) around the largest concrete track in NASCAR.
“Middle Tennessee Electric is pleased to play an important part in welcoming NASCAR back to the Nashville Superspeedway,” said Brad Gibson, MTE’s chief cooperative business officer. “We hope it will be a great weekend of racing as we work with the Superspeedway to provide a greener venue for the fans and the community. MTE is always looking for ways to grow our renewable energy offerings.”
The renewable power generated by MTE will electrify all of the permanent physical structures at the Nashville Superspeedway during race weekend.
These structures include the NASCAR Cup Series garage, media and infield care centers, suite tower, grandstands, concessions and the main administration building.
“Nashville Superspeedway’s rebirth not only gives auto racing fans in Middle Tennessee exciting on-track action to look forward to each summer, but it also offers an opportunity to rethink how sports stadiums can be good neighbors to the surrounding community,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president.
“We are thrilled that Middle Tennessee Electric is helping us make our Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader as energy efficient as possible and support all of the NASCAR Green initiatives the sport is engaged in.”
Nashville will be the fourth NASCAR track to have 100% renewable energy for its race weekend, along with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Pocono Raceway. Daytona International Speedway and Sonoma Raceway also use renewable energy to some degree.
Earlier this season Roush Racing, which fields NASCAR Cup Series cars for Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman, became the sport’s first carbon neutral race team.
NASCAR’s Green initiative has encouraged environmental awareness through tree planting, recycling and renewable energy programs for more than a decade and is committed to a cleaner future for generations of race fans, drivers and teams to come.
In addition to the Middle Tennessee Electric partnership, Nashville’s environmental betterment projects include:
• Goodyear tire recycling through Champion Tire & Wheel.
• Liquid and oil recycling through Safety-Kleen.
• Updated energy saving LED lighting in the NASCAR Cup Series garage and administration building.
• Tree planting around the Speedway’s approximately 1,000 acres.
