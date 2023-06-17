Nashville Superspeedway to honor NASCAR legend Carl Edwards during Ally 400 weekend

Carl Edwards, driver of the No. 19 Comcast Business Toyota, stands in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2016 in Loudon, New Hampshire.

 Rainier Ehrhardt • NASCAR/Getty Images

Carl Edwards executed six of his patented “Victory Backflips” with perfect precision during post-race celebrations at Nashville Superspeedway following some dominating performances at the D-shaped oval in the 2000s.

Next weekend, officials from the all-concrete 1.3-mile track will host the Missouri native as a very special guest of the Ally 400 NASCAR weekend where his stellar record at Nashville Superspeedway will be celebrated.

