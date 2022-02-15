This year’s NBA slam dunk contest field features some intriguing new faces and a nice blend of styles and physiques.
Jalen Green, Rockets
The 20-year-old Green has struggled as a rookie after being picked second in the 2021 draft, shooting just 38.1% from the field.
Obi Toppin, Knicks
The tallest participant in this year’s field at 6-foot-9,
Toppin dunks more like an oversized wing rather than a clunky big man. Despite playing limited minutes in a bench role for New York, he ranks among the NBA’s top 20 most prolific dunkers this season.
Cole Anthony, Magic
Before going one-and-done at North Carolina and getting selected 15th in the 2020 draft, Anthony was a blue chip prospect who excelled in high school dunk contests.
The 6-foot-3 guard bursts off the court like Steve Francis, and he can throw down 360s.dle human props and go between his legs with ease.
4. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State WarriorsToscano-Anderson was a surprise inclusion given that he’s considerably older than his fellow competitors at 28 and doesn’t boast first-round name recognition.
Naturally, the oddsmakers view him as the long shot.
An undrafted forward who played in Mexico, Venezuela and the G League before making his NBA debut in 2020, the 6-foot-6 Toscano-Anderson nevertheless has the ability to finish with authority. Just ask Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, who was on the wrong side of a sensational Toscano-Anderson poster back in December.
The big question for the Oakland native is whether he will be able to expand past his trademark piledriver in-game dunks with enough imagination and preparation to win in the contest setting.
If he’s savvy, Toscano-Anderson will work in tributes to Jason Richardson, a former Warriors wing who won back-to-back dunk contests in 2002 and 2003.
