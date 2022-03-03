There’s no surer thing in a college basketball season than seeing a team completely counted out because of a couple questionable November and early December results, only to find itself about where it was expected to be as March dawns.
The 2021-22 example of the concept is VCU.
The Rams were, in fairness to those eager to bury them in the season’s opening month, completely inept at the offensive end in their first four games. They didn’t crack 60 points in any of them, and there isn’t a pace available in the 30-second shot clock era to make that look good.
So down VCU went to Chattanooga and Wagner at home on its way to a 3-4 start.
Only Chattanooga turned out to be good — as in 24-7 and regular season Southern Conference champs — which wasn’t a massive surprise. And Wagner was a bit better than anticipated record-wise, posting a 19-5 mark and a runner-up finish in the Northeast Conference regular season race.
The Chattanooga defeat is a Quadrant 2 loss. Wagner is the Rams’ only Quadrant 3 setback.
Oh, and VCU got guard Ace Baldwin back from a torn Achilles’ tendon on Dec. 8, a season-altering development. The Rams are 16-3 with Baldwin, including 8-1 away from the Siegel Center. They picked off Davidson and Dayton on the road for Quadrant 1 victories. This week they close with opportunities for useful victories against St. Bonaventure (Tuesday) and Saint Louis (Saturday).
VCU (20-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10) has improved on offense (midpack in Atlantic 10 Conference play, making the Rams neither a ruthless machine nor an unwatchable mess at that end of the floor).
And VCU ranks fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, perhaps as good a defense as the Rams have fielded in the last decade and a half. That’s saying something.
The Rams can’t afford to lose out the rest of the way and expect to make the field of 68, but they’re in decent shape to land an at-large NCAA tournament berth. VCU sits as a No. 11 seed in Tuesday’s Washington Post field of 68 projection.
Those November games still count, but the regular season runs a little more than four months. It’s not unusual for a team to figure things out, either because it gets healthy or matures or simply gets better. VCU did this season, and the reward could very well be the program’s 12th NCAA berth since 2007.
Field notes
Last four included: North Carolina, SMU, San Francisco, BYU
First four on the outside: Loyola Chicago, Oregon, Indiana, Florida
Next four on the outside: Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, Belmont, Michigan
Moving in: Alcorn State, Bryant, Cal State Fullerton, Jacksonville State, Nicholls State, North Carolina, Northern Iowa
Moving out: Liberty, Long Beach State, Loyola Chicago, New Orleans, Rutgers, Southern, Wagner
Conference call: Big East (7), Big Ten (6), Big 12 (6), Southeastern (6), Atlantic Coast (5), Mountain West (4), West Coast (4), American Athletic (3), Pac-12 (3), Atlantic 10 (2)
Bracket projection
West vs. East; South vs. Midwest
West Region
Portland, Ore.
(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG WEST/Cal State Fullerton
(8) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (9) Xavier
Portland, Ore.
(5) Texas vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga
(4) UCLA vs. (13) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona
Pittsburgh
(3) Tennessee vs. (14) SUN BELT/Texas State
(6) Ohio State vs. (11) VCU
Greenville, S.C.
(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Creighton
(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Duke vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood
Because of the across-the-board struggles for the top teams over the weekend, Gonzaga’s loss at Saint Mary’s doesn’t knock the Bulldogs from the No. 1 overall seed in this projection. ... Three is not a good trend for Xavier. The Musketeers were 3-5 from Feb. 12 onward in 2020, 2-6 in that same stretch last year and 0-4 this year. Xavier would be wise to win at St. John’s, and it certainly better not lose at home to Georgetown. ...
Saturday’s victory over Auburn is going to make Tennessee difficult to knock much further down than a No. 4 seed. Winning at Georgia on Tuesday will all but clinch that sort of placement. The Volunteers finish the regular season Saturday at home against Arkansas. ... Result-based metrics are kinder to Creighton than predictive formulas. The Bluejays are in solid shape for an at-large, but losing out wouldn’t be a good move. Picking off Connecticut and/or Seton Hall at home this week can solve that issue.
East Region
Fort Worth, Texas
(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State
(8) Colorado State vs. (9) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson
Buffalo
(5) Alabama vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State
(4) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (13) MISSOURI VALLEY/Northern Iowa
Milwaukee
(3) BIG TEN/Wisconsin vs. (14) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo
(6) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (11) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas
Greenville, S.C.
(7) Marquette vs. (10) Miami
(2) SOUTHEASTERN/Auburn vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville State
Providence clinched the first Big East regular season title in program history last week. The Friars should be rested for the league tournament, too; they close the regular season Tuesday at Villanova. ... Northern Iowa beat Loyola Chicago on Saturday to claim the Missouri Valley regular season title. The Ramblers fell all the way to the No. 4 seed in Arch Madness, and might have to win the event to make the field of 68. ...
Another week, another two close victories for Wisconsin, which slipped past Minnesota (68-67) and Rutgers (66-61). The Badgers are 17-2 in games decided by single-digit margins and 14-1 in contests with a margin of six points or less.
South Region
Fort Worth, Texas
(1) Baylor vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State-SWAC/Alcorn State winner
(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) Notre Dame
Buffalo
(5) Southern California vs. (12) BYU-SMU winner
(4) Arkansas vs. (13) COLONIAL/Towson
Pittsburgh
(3) Villanova vs. (14) IVY/Princeton
(6) LSU vs. (11) Memphis
Indianapolis
(7) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State vs. (10) TCU
(2) Purdue vs. (15) BIG SKY/Montana State
Baylor gets a regular season split with Kansas and climbs back to the top line. The Bears have 12 Quadrant 1 victories, the most of any team. ... Notre Dame has probably amassed enough quantity at 21-8 (14-4 ACC) to finally be safely in the field. The Irish had to do it that way, in part because their six conference home-and-homes came against the teams on track to play in the first day of the ACC tournament. To Notre Dame’s credit, it is 10-1 in those games (with Saturday’s home finale against Pittsburgh still to come). ...
Princeton clinched a share of its 28th Ivy League title with a victory at Harvard on Sunday. The Tigers can make it an outright crown — their first since 2017 and just their second since 2004 — with a victory at Penn on Saturday. ... TCUreally needed the home defeat it got against Texas Tech on Saturday. The Horned Frogs have a home-and-home with Kansas and a trip to West Virginia to close the regular season. They’re probably good to go for an at-large if they get one of those three.
Midwest Region
San Diego
(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-HORIZON/Cleveland State winner
(8) Iowa State vs. (9) Wyoming
Milwaukee
(5) Connecticut vs. (12) North Carolina-San Francisco winner
(4) Illinois vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont
San Diego
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State
(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Wake Forest
Indianapolis
(7) Iowa vs. (10) San Diego State
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate
Iowa State has almost climbed out of its 3-9 hole in the Big 12, rattling off four victories in a row with Oklahoma State at home and a trip to Kansas still to come. More importantly, the Cyclones don’t have anything to worry about in terms of at-large inclusion. Iowa State is 9-7 in Quadrant 1 games, and it’s hard to imagine them being left out. ... San Francisco is likely to face BYU in the West Coast quarterfinals on Saturday, and that very well may be an NCAA play-in game for both teams. .
The lack of high-end victories for both North Carolina and Wake Forest should rattle both of those fanbases. The Tar Heels are 1-7 in Quadrant 1 games and a combined 5-7 against the top two quadrants. The Demon Deacons are 1-4 and 5-8, respectively, in those two categories. ... San Diego State, a 73-66 winner at Wyoming on Monday, now has four Quadrant 1 victories. The Aztecs also are one of seven schools without a loss outside of Quadrant 1 heading into March. The others: Auburn, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Saint Mary’s, Tennessee and Texas Tech.
