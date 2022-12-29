Nelson secures CU esports’ first ECAC Madden Conference championship

Nathan Nelson helped Cumberland esports secure its first ECAC Madden Conference championship in the program’s second season.
Going into the playoffs, Nelson entered as the No. 3 seed after ending the regular season 6-2. Nelson took victories over big schools such as New England College, Stockton University and Long Island University.
Over the course of the playoffs, Nelson earned a first-round victory against No. 29 North Carolina Wesleyan to go to round two. Nelson then faced the No. 13 seed from Long Island University and was able to take a 2-1 victory. Going into the quarterfinals, Nelson faced against the No. 12 seed New England College with a swift 2-0 victory to earn his spot in the semifinals.
Going into the semifinals, Nelson faced No. 8 seed Central Missouri. Nelson dropped his first two games in a best-of-5 series. He was able to bounce back and win the next three to secure his spot in the ECAC Conference championships with a 3-2 victory.
Nelson faced No. 2 seed Stockton University in the finals and came out victorious to secure his first conference championship.
With this win, Cumberland esports has now won three conference championships and one national title since the creation of the program in the fall of 2021.
