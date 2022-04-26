Nelson, Taylor, advance to ECAC Madden finals

Cumberland Esports posted a big week as Nathan Nelson and Jaylen Taylor advanced to the ECAC Madden finals in XBOX and PS4.
MADDEN
Nathan Nelson cruised to a 2-0 win over the player from the University of Albany on Tuesday to advance to the ECAC Finals. Nelson started the match hot, forcing three turnovers to lead 21-0 at the end of the first. The freshman held onto possession throughout much of the rest of the game, forcing five turnovers and winning 28-7 in game one. Nelson continued to play excellent into the second game, once again jumping out to a sizeable 17-7 lead heading into the second quarter. Nelson continued to play great defense in the second game, forcing six turnovers to win the game 38-7 and take the series 2-0. Nelson takes on the winner of Boise State and West Virginia University at Potomac State College.
Jaylen Taylor put on quite a show against the competitor from Muskingum University on Thursday night in a 2-1 series victory to advance to the ECAC PS4 finals. Taylor dropped the first game of the series in a close matchup 24-21 before putting up some offense in game two. Taylor took the second game 31-17 to force the third and final game between him and Muskingum. The third game included an incredible comeback by Taylor to win and earn a birth to the ECAC finals. He was down a touchdown with 1:47 remaining in the fourth before forcing his opponent to punt, giving him the ball back with 45 seconds and one time out. Taylor made it to his opponent’s 24-yard line with three seconds left needing a big play to save his season. Taylor threw the ball to his open receiver in the back corner of the end zone to win the game 23-21 and take the series 2-1 to advance to the finals.
ROCKET LEAGUEThe Cumberland Rocket League Team of Sam Bates, Dominic Rodriguez, and Ian Boister posted a dominant 3-0 victory over Centre College in the NECC quarterfinals. The Phoenix game one 4-3 over the Colonels before taking game two 2-0 in shutout fashion. To close out the series, The CU offense erupted and took game three 5-1 to sweep the Colonels. The Phoenix are set to take on the winner of Fanshawe College and Randolph-Macon College in NECC semifinals at 6:30 p.m. today.
CALL OF DUTYThe Phoenix Call of Duty team of Blake Fraley, Dominic Rodriguez, Chris Crenshaw and Ian Boister picked up a 3-0 win over Lockhaven College in the Last Chance Qualifier on Tuesday night. With the win, Cumberland moves on to the final round of the qualifier needing a win over UNC Wilmington today to make the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.