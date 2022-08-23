Cumberland’s men heads into the 2022 soccer season with a talented roster, a new head coach and a challenging schedule ahead of them.

First-year head coach Shane Keely returns a significant amount of players from last year’s successful group that finished the season 13-5-1 overall and 8-2-1 in the Mid-South Conference. The team will enter the 2022 campaign in the receiving votes category of the NAIA Top-25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.