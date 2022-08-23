Cumberland’s men heads into the 2022 soccer season with a talented roster, a new head coach and a challenging schedule ahead of them.
First-year head coach Shane Keely returns a significant amount of players from last year’s successful group that finished the season 13-5-1 overall and 8-2-1 in the Mid-South Conference. The team will enter the 2022 campaign in the receiving votes category of the NAIA Top-25.
“I’m very excited,” Keely said. “I’ve been here for five years now as the assistant so I’m really excited to be the head coach. (Former coach) Adam (Grant) was a good mentor and he taught me a lot about coaching on and off the field, I think I’m ready and prepared.”
Last year, Cumberland recorded a win over an NAIA Top-25 team in the University of the Cumberlands with a 3-2 victory. The Phoenix added another impressive win over RV Campbellsville University when they beat the Tigers 2-1 on the road. Despite getting eliminated in the Mid-South Conference semifinals, Cumberland was selected into the NAIA Opening Round for the first time since the 2017 season. But the season ended with a 1-0 loss to Vanguard University in the NAIA Opening Round.
“It has been an interesting preseason,” Keely said. “The lads have worked very hard to get in shape for the season. This is going to be an exciting group with some new talent for this year.”
The team returns senior forward Martin Walsh after being named to the All Mid-South second team for the third time in his career during the 2021 campaign. Walsh finished with nine goals and eight assists in 18 appearances, which was the second-best output on the team.
“He’s probably one of the best-attacking players in the conference,” Keely said of Walsh. “He came alive at the end of last season. I think he’s going to be a great asset for us.”
One of the key losses for the Phoenix was Tyler Watson with 12 goals and five assists in 17 matches. Watson earned spots on the NAIA third team All-American list as well as the All-Mid-South Conference first team. Cumberland also loses a pair of four-year contributors in midfielder Brandon Gonzalez and defender Austin Morenzoni. Both players started in 10 or more games last season, so there will be some new faces on the pitch for the team this fall.
The Phoenix are returning a fierce defensive unit featuring Joaquin Carrillo, Stephen Itugbu, Edvin Grevskott, Cathal Coyne, Carter O’Bryan and Lucas Anderson. Cumberland added to their defensive side of the pitch with a pair of incoming freshmen, Christian Chase and Parker Tighe.
Fort Worth, Texas, native Joaquin Carillo is back for his third year with the Phoenix. He is coming off of a first team All-Mid-South Conference season where he started 17 games with two assists.
Cathal Coyne, a native of Ireland, returns to the pitch for the Phoenix after starting over 30 contests in his first three seasons, which includes three goals. Cumberland also returns third-year players Carter O’Bryan and Lucas Anderson, who should be in line for a role increase this season.
London, England, native Stephen Itugbu is another starter returning on the backline for the Phoenix after a fall campaign in which he started ten matches and played in 12.
Edvin Grevskott enters his second year for the Phoenix after an impressive freshman campaign. Grevskott was named to the All-Mid-South Conference second team last season.
The Phoenix are bringing back a group of experienced forwards, including John Azar, Kam Stanley, Nawn Thang and incoming transfer Brima Kamara.
Azar enters his junior season with Cumberland after a 2021 campaign where he scored three goals and an assist in 11 games. Manchester, England, native Kam Stanley returns for his third season with the Phoenix after a strong sophomore campaign in which he recorded nine goals in 15 matches. Thang returns for his second season at Cumberland after playing in 16 games with five starts last fall.
Sophomore forward Kamara enters his first season with the Phoenix after transferring in from California State-Bakersfield.
Cumberland is bringing back an exciting group of midfielders including Thomas Groenhilder, Carson Tighe, Abdul Razak Abdul Kadir and Cade Good. The program also brings in newcomers Ruairi Behan, Robbie Lyons, Victor Ramirez and Jack Hepburn.
Los Olivos, Calif., native Abdul Razak brings invaluable experience after starting in 11 games last fall. Also returning is Hendersonville native Good after a freshman season that included appearances in six contests with four starts.
Thomas Groenhilder, a native of Stavanger, Norway, is set to enter his third season with the Phoenix after a 2021 campaign that included 13 starts, two goals and four assists. Newcomers Jack Hepburn, Ruairi Behan and Victor Ramirez are incoming freshmen looking to make an immediate impact for the Phoenix.
Carson Tighe from Hendersonville enters his second season with the program following a year where he registered two assists in ten appearances. Dublin, Ireland, native Robbie Lyons joins Cumberland after transferring in from Essex County College.
Goalkeeper Jacob Foster enters his second season for Cumberland after appearing in two games last season. Dublin, Ireland, native Jack McCarthy joins the Phoenix looking to make an impact in his freshman season.
Cumberland is gearing up for its first match of the year at home against Life University on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
All Cumberland home matches for the 2021 season will be streamed on the Cumberland Sports Network.
