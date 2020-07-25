FRANKLIN, Ky. — Kentucky Downs says it is adding more than 600 historical racing machines and a 30,000-square-foot gaming hall in early September.
The opening is set to occur as its live September meet gets underway.
The new gaming hall will include a multimedia Center Bar with adjacent entertainment stage and a high-limit betting area, according to a news release from the track in Franklin near the Tennessee state line.
Historical horse racing machines allow people to bet on races that have already taken place.
The expansion is part of a project that began last year under Kentucky Downs’ new ownership. When the entire project is completed in early 2021, the track will offer about 1,100 historical racing games.
The facility will include several new restaurant and dining offerings and other amenities, the release said.
The expansion is expected to add more than 75 new jobs.
