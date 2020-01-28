New track management excites local racers

The new management at Fairgrounds Speedway introduced itself to teams and drivers at a recent meeting, and several Wilson County racers in attendance were impressed.
“I came away very excited about the future of the track,” says Lebanon’s Scott Fetcho, a former racer at the Fairgrounds, whose son Dylan is a rising young star.
“I have known (new track promoter) Bob Sargent from some previous events,” Fetcho says. “He’s a good person and runs a professional operation. It was time for a change, and the track is in good hands.”
Sargent is president of Track Enterprises, an Illinois-based company with an extensive background in operating racetracks.
“They have a lot of experience,” Fetcho says. “I’m confident they will do a good job.”
Mt. Juliet’s Bennie Hamlett agrees.
“I feel very positive about what’s going on,” says Hamlett, who has raced at the track for decades and will continue this season, along with his son Dalton.
“It’s a fresh start,” Hamlett says. “I have a feeling we’ll see the track get back to its prime.”
“They talked a good game,” agrees another Mt. Juliet racer, Andy Johnson. “I liked what I heard. I feel good about it.”
Johnson is a former track champion whose son Chase also won a division title and is one of the area’s hot young talents.
Toward the end of last season Johnson said he would not race at the Speedway anymore, due to a dispute with the management. He says he changed his mind after meeting the new track president.
“We will run there,” Johnson now says.
Dwayne Wright, whose son Hunter is the track’s defending Legends champion, says, “Everything I took away from the meeting was positive. The new people seem professional and well-organized. I think they have a good plan.”
That plan consists of running a full season of local-division races, along with at least three regional or national events, including the traditional All-American 400. Meanwhile, the new operators will work with a Speedway Motorsports Inc. group from Bristol that hopes to eventually bring NASCAR back to the track.
“We were assured that the local races will continue, regardless of whether they get NASCAR,” Fetcho says. “Any NASCAR races they get will be in addition to the local schedule. I like that approach.”
Hartsville’s Roy Dies, whose son Garrett will move from Veterans Motorplex (Highland Rim) to Nashville this season, says the timing is good.
“It sounds like the new operators are very committed,” he says.
The change in the track’s management was made last month by the Metro Fair Board which oversees the Metro-owned facility. Tony Formosa Jr. had operated the track in recent years after helping save it from demolition under former Nashville mayor Karl Dean. Formosa encountered some financial problems, prompting the Fair Board to make a change.
Fairgrounds Speedway will kick off its 63rd season on April 18. The schedule, along with ticket information, will be available soon on the track’s new website.
•••
In addition to Garrett Dies moving from the Rim to the Fairgrounds, some other area drivers are also making major moves this season.
Hunter Wright, after dominating the Legends Series at Nashville and Highland Rim the past two seasons, will move up to Late Models. Wright plans to run a national Late Model race in New Smyrna, Fla., next month in conjunction with Daytona’s Speed Weeks.
Dalton Hamlett will run a full Late Model schedule at Nashville, while his father Bennie competes in the Pro Late Models. Dalton’s bother Peyton will give up stock car driving to concentrate on drag racing.
Dylan Fetcho will compete in the upcoming weeklong SpeedFest in Cordele, Ga., racing both Late Models and Legends.
Larry Woody is The Democrat’s motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
