NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following his late crash Sunday at Iowa Speedway and was taken to a Des Moines hospital by helicopter for evaluation. Team Penske said he’d be held overnight.

“Following the conclusion of the race Newgarden lost consciousness and fell, sustaining a cut on the back of his head,” Team Penske said in a statement. “After being evaluated, all scans were negative. Newgarden will be held overnight for observation. Following IndyCar protocol, Newgarden will be evaluated by the IndyCar medical staff on Thursday.”

