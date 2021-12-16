Bettors who took the over on NFL totals were handsomely rewarded last Sunday after nine of 13 games went over the number, one of the highest rates of overs since the NFL moved back extra-point kicks in 2015. You have to go back to Week 9 of the 2019 season to find the last week in which more than 70% of totals went over the number, and all the way back to Week 16 of the 2016 campaign to find a week with 80% of the totals going over.
So what should we expect in Week 15?
Before last week, there had been 22 weeks since 2015 in which the over hit at least 60% of the time, with 20 of those featuring regular season games the following week. Of those, 14 saw the under cash at least 50% of the time. So keep your eye out for inflated point totals in Week 15, and don’t be afraid to take advantage of some of them, starting with a miserable AFC South game pitting the 2-11 Houston Texans against the 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars, in which the total is at 39½ points.
Jacksonville is averaging 1.2 points per drive in 2021 and has been forced to go three-and-out more than a third of the time (38%). The only offense having even bigger struggles belongs to Houston, which is also averaging 1.2 points per drive with a three-and-out rate of 42%. The defenses of these two bottom-dwelling teams aren’t great either, but even after you adjust for that, the total points scored in this game should cruise under 40.
Houston Texans at JacksonvillePick: Under 39½
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers Pick: San Francisco 49ers -8½
Atlanta is defeating the weaker teams in the NFL but struggling against the league’s top tier. For example, against teams ranked in the bottom eight of the Football Outsiders defense-adjusted value over average metric, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent, the Falcons are 4-1 with a plus-18 point differential. Against teams in the top eight, they are 0-4 with a minus-101 differential. Atlanta is also scoring 20 fewer points per game than expected against these top teams after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia.
San Francisco, meanwhile, is ranked seventh in DOVA this season, making this an easy decision to lay the points. I expect this line to move a little more so consider this playable up to minus-9½.
The plays above represents our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 15 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 16-10.
Kansas City Chiefs at LA ChargersPick: Kansas City Chiefs -3
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +3
New England at Indianapolis Colts Pick: Indianapolis Colts -2
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit LionsPick: Detroit Lions +13½
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo BillsPick: Carolina Panthers +10½
Dallas Cowboys at New York GiantsPick: New York Giants +10½
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore RavensPick: Green Bay Packers -4½
Houston Texans at JacksonvillePick: Jacksonville Jaguars -3½
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Pick: Miami Dolphins -10
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh SteelersPick: Tennessee Titans -2
Washington at Philadelphia Eagles
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -6
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Pick: Denver Broncos -2½
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Pick: Seattle Seahawks +4½
New Orleans Saints at Tampa BayPick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago BearsPick: Minnesota Vikings -3½
