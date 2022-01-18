It’s not quite over, but the first round of the NFL playoffs can already be credited with separating much of the wheat from the chaff. Both of the No. 7 seeds, the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, slunk back to Pennsylvania after getting drubbed by last year’s Super Bowl contestants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The exciting Cincinnati Bengals continued to look like a team on the rise while dispatching the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills exorcised all sorts of Bill Belichick-related demons by destroying the New England Patriots.
Even in an upset win, the San Francisco 49ers fulfilled the expectations of more than a few prognosticators that they would prove superior to the Dallas Cowboys. Now the Niners, brimming with offensive playmakers, are expected to present a major challenge to the NFC’s top seed, the Green Bay Packers. On the other side of the conference bracket, either the Los Angeles Rams or the Arizona Cardinals have the unenviable task of traveling to Tampa Bay and handing Tom Brady just the third divisional-round loss of his outrageously successful career.
In the AFC, Josh Allen can enter the ranks of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks by leading the Buffalo Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance since the mid-1990s, but first he must get past Patrick Mahomes and a Kansas City Chiefs team looking to create an AFC dynasty with their third straight trip to the championship round. The Bengals go up against a Tennessee Titans squad that somehow can still plausibly play the nobody-believes-in-us card despite attaining the AFC’s top seed.
We’ve had some blowouts to go with taut affairs thus far in the NFL playoffs. What the divisional round promises to deliver is a delicious dose of high-powered matchups.
• What are the divisional round matchups?
No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee TitansSat., Jan. 22, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Fresh off their first playoff win since 1991, the Bengals travel to Nashville, where they will face a Titans squad that surprisingly snagged the AFC’s top playoff seed despite injuries to key players offensive cogs during the regular season. Tennessee could be unusually vulnerable for a team in its position, but then again it may get back Derrick Henry, who was last seen running roughshod over the league before undergoing foot surgery in November.
Cincinnati allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game this season before holding the Las Vegas Raiders largely in check on the ground in a first-round victory. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be looking to continue his downfield connections with a talented receiving corps against a Titans defense that was eighth-worst against the pass.
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (11-7) at No. 1 Green Bay Packers (13-4)Sat., Jan. 22, 7:15 p.m., Fox
The 49ers’ first-round game against with the Cowboys evoked all sorts of memories of playoff showdowns of yore, and a trip to Green Bay should inspire similar nostalgia, given a few Steve Young-Brett Favre matchups in the 1990s. However, the Niners and Packers also have plenty of relatively recent history in the postseason, including Raheem Mostert’s four-touchdown performance in the 2020 NFC championship game and Colin Kaepernick’s trampling of the Pack in 2013.
San Francisco might get more of that kind of individual brilliance from do-everything wide receiver Deebo Samuel, while Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers begins his quest to get his team to a Super Bowl for just the second time in his decorated career. Rodgers clicked with his favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams, in a Week 3 win by the Packers over the 49ers that was decided by a last-second field goal.
No. 5 Arizona Cardinals/No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Tampa Bay BucsSun., Jan. 23, 2 p.m., NBC
You’re not going to believe this, but Tom Brady is playing in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. He’s only been here 16 times previously, with a ludicrous record of 14-2. Most of that came with the New England Patriots, but a first-round win last week over the Philadelphia Eagles upped his postseason record to 5-0 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a triumph in last year’s Super Bowl.
Depending on the outcome of Monday night’s game, Tampa Bay could get the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Bucs by 10 points in September after Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns. Brady and Co. may also get Kyler Murray’s Arizona Cardinals, who are trying to end a title drought that dates back to 1947 and is the longest in major U.S. pro sports.
No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City ChiefsSun., Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m., CBS
Buffalo’s defense has been excellent, and Kansas City’s made great strides this season, but this matchup promises all sorts of offense. In case anyone forgot how potent the Bills and Chiefs could be, they dropped 47 points and 42 points, respectively, against well-regarded defenses in the first round.
They met in the AFC championship game last year and Kansas City came out on top en route to a second Super Bowl appearance in as many years. But this season provided hope for Bills fans, as Buffalo trounced the Chiefs in Week 5 in a game in which quarterback Josh Allen greatly outplayed Patrick Mahomes.
• What happened in the first-round matchups?
The first round will featured three games in each conference, with the final one — the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams — played Monday night:
AFC: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 26, No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 19Injuries, mistakes and an efficient Joe Burrow proved too difficult for Las Vegas to overcome in Saturday’s first-round AFC playoff game in Cincinnati, as the Bengals triumphed, 26-19.
Burrow and the Bengals’ offense clicked from their opening drive, going 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and maintaining that lead throughout. The Raiders stayed within two possessions and had a chance to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining. Where a moment of questionable officiating hurt the team earlier in the game, it was a Derek Carr interception on a fourth-and-goal play from the Cincinnati 9-yard line that ended the Raiders’ season.
AFC: No. 3 Buffalo Bills 47, No. 6 New England Patriots 17The Buffalo Bills played almost flawlessly and overwhelmed the New England Patriots, 47-17, at Highmark Stadium to launch what they hope will be another run to an AFC championship game — and perhaps beyond this time.
Quarterback Josh Allen threw five touchdown passes, two of them to tight end Dawson Knox, and tailback Devin Singletary ran for two touchdowns for the Bills. They scored the game’s first 27 points and never looked back. Their lead grew to 33-3 in the third quarter and to 47-10 midway through the fourth.
NFC: No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles 15The defending Super Bowl champions overwhelmed the Eagles from the start of Sunday afternoon’s game, taking a 17-0 lead into halftime and not allowing Philadelphia to score until the fourth quarter. Tom Brady finished with 271 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while the Bucs’ defense forced Jalen Hurts into a two-interception performance.
NFC: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 23, No. 3 Dallas Cowboys 17The 49ers held off a late rally by the Cowboys to pull off the upset win on the road and advance to a divisional round matchup with the Packers. San Francisco built leads of 13-0 and 23-7 before withstanding a fourth-quarter push by Dallas, which had the ball twice with less than two minutes to go but could not make the plays needed to get a go-ahead touchdown.
AFC: No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs 42, No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers 21The Chiefs used 404 passing yards and five touchdowns from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to cruise to a relatively easy win over the Steelers in what was almost certainly Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL game.
• How are postseason teams seeded?
In a format introduced after the 2020 regular season, seven teams from each conference make the playoffs — four division winners, plus three wild-card teams determined by the best records among non-division winners. The top four seeds are given to the division winners, with the team with the best record receiving a first-round bye to the divisional round.
After each round, the playoff bracket is shuffled so the highest remaining seed plays the lowest remaining seed.
• When are the conference championship games?
Both conference championship games will be played Sunday, Jan. 30, with the AFC championship game at 2:05 p.m. on CBS and the NFC championship game at 5:40 p.m. on Fox.
• When is the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
