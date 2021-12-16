For the first time since 2017, zero NFL teams have clinched a playoff berth with only four weeks left in the season, though that seems likely to change in Week 15. Here’s a look at where things stand:
NFC1. Green Bay Packers (10-3, NFC North leader, hold tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and Arizona because of better conference record)
• The Packers will clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Ravens; or a Vikings loss/tie.
• The Packers will clinch a playoff berth with a Saints loss/tie plus a 49ers loss; or a Saints loss/tie plus a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss; or a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles loss; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus an Eagles tie.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3, NFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Arizona because of strength of victory)
• The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South win a win/tie against the Saints.
• The Buccaneers will clinch a playoff berth with a Vikings loss/tie plus a 49ers loss; or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie.
3. Arizona Cardinals (10-3, NFC West leader)
• The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Lions; or a 49ers loss plus a Vikings loss/tie; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus a Saints loss/tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus an Eagles tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Packers win/tie plus a Falcons loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles loss.
4. Dallas Cowboys (9-4, NFC East leader)
• The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East with a win over the Giants plus a Washington Football Team-Eagles tie; or a win plus an Eagles win plus other results giving Dallas the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia.
• The Cowboys will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a Saints loss/tie; or a win plus a 49ers loss; or a tie plus a Falcons loss/tie plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a Falcons loss plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus an Eagles tie; or a Falcons loss plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus other results giving Dallas the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia.
5. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
• The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Seahawks plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a win plus a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a win plus a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a tie plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus a Falcons loss/tie.
6. San Francisco 49ers (7-6)
7. Washington Football Team (6-7, holds tiebreaker over Philadelphia because of better division record, holds tiebreaker over New Orleans because of head-to-head victory, holds tiebreaker over Minnesota and Atlanta because of better conference record)
In the hunt8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Philadelphia because of better record in common games, hold tiebreaker over Atlanta because of head-to-head victory)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Atlanta because of head-to-head victory)
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7, hold tiebreaker over New Orleans because of head-to-head victory)
11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
12. Carolina Panthers (5-8, hold tiebreaker over Seattle because of better conference record)
13. Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
Facing elimination
14. New York Giants (4-9, hold tiebreaker over Chicago because of better conference record)
• The Giants will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Cowboys plus a 49ers tie plus a Saints win.
15. Chicago Bears (4-9)
• The Bears will be eliminated from playoff contention (in the easiest scenarios) with a loss to the Vikings plus a 49ers win/tie plus a Giants loss/tie; or a loss plus a 49ers tie plus a Saints win; or a loss plus a Falcons win plus a Saints win/tie. There are numerous other scenarios in which Chicago is eliminated, all beginning with a Bears loss and continuing with other results.
Eliminated: Detroit Lions (1-11-1)
AFC1. New England Patriots (9-4, AFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over Tennessee and Kansas City because of better conference record)
• There are numerous scenarios in which the Patriots clinch a playoff berth, all starting with a win over the Colts plus a Dolphins loss/tie and continuing with other results.
2. Tennessee Titans (9-4, AFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Kansas City because of head-to-head victory)
• The Titans will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Steelers plus a Colts loss.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4, AFC West leader)
4. Baltimore Ravens (8-5, AFC North leader)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)
6. Indianapolis Colts (7-6, hold tiebreaker over the other 7-6 teams because of better conference record)
7. Buffalo Bills (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Cincinnati because of head-to-head victory, hold tiebreaker over Cleveland and Denver because of better conference record)
In the hunt8. Cleveland Browns (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Cincinnati and Denver because of head-to-head victories)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Denver because of better conference record)
10. Denver Broncos (7-6)
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Miami because of head-to-head victory)
13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)
Eliminated: New York Jets (3-10), Houston Texans (2-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.