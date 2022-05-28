MURFREESBORO — The wait proved to be worth it for Kyler Nichols and Carolina Bannach to establish Green Hill as a pole vaulting power.
The Green Hill juniors waited out rain delays Thursday morning to win the Class AA state pole vaulting championships at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean Hayes Stadium.
After bypassing through the lower heights during the morning session, Nichols cleared 15 feet even to beat out Dobyns Bennett’s Jesse Vaughn’s 13-6, becoming the Hawks’ second track and field champion (joining Marzeion Jones in last year’s triple jump) in the school’s two-year history.
His teammate, senior Jacob Cannon, was 10th with an 11-6.
In the afternoon, Bannach made it a Hawks sweep of the pole vault with a height of 11 feet even, besting Ravenwood’s Kailey Ludwig’s 10-6.
Elsewhere around Hayes Stadium on a soggy Thursday, Lebanon’s De’wayne Brown was third in the triple jump with a 45-31/2. His Blue Devil teammate, Brandon Martin, was eighth in 41-61/2. Green Hill’s Mo Ruttlen was 12th with a 40-01/4.
Lebanon’s Jarred Hall was third in the high jump with a 6-4. Teammate Daymian Walker was 11th with a 5-0.
Wilson Central’s Blake Hobbs concluded his high school career with a ninth-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 20-101/2.
Green Hill senior Levi Oates was 13th in the boys’ shot put with a throw of 42-8. Mt. Juliet’s Ayden Bussell was 16th with a 38-7.5.
Bussell fared better in the discus, finishing eighth with a toss of 126-7.
In the running events, Wilson Central finished fifth in the 4-by-100 relay in 42.86 seconds.
Green Hill senior Dailin Siggers was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 41.04 seconds.
The Hawks were eighth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:23.99.
Wilson Central’s Aden Bryan was 12th in the 100 meters in 11.41 seconds. The sophomore finished 15th in the 200 meters in 22.9 seconds.
The Wildcats were 10th in the 4x200 relay in 1:38.78. Lebanon was two spots behind in 1:31.43.
GIRLSMt. Juliet junior Julia Pitt was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-33/4, just ahead of Green Hill junior Angela Hoover’s 35-2.
Pitt also finished in a tie for sixth place in the high jump as she and Cane Ridge’s Lyric Chatman leaped 5-2. Green Hill’s Bryan also cleared 5-2 but was awarded eighth place. Mt. Juliet senior Dymond Howard was 14th with a 4-8.
Mt. Juliet junior Jessy Pitt was eighth in the 400 meters in 59.89 seconds. Wilson Central’s Sterling Webb was 12th in 1:00.66.
Green Hill senior Chantelle Muller finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 33-71/2. Former Mt. Juliet athlete Reghan Grimes, now a senior at Ravenwood, won the championship with a toss of 39-11/4. Grimes also won the discus with a 141-9.
Wilson Central’s Maya Follmer was ninth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.13 seconds.
The Lady Wildcats’ 4x200 relay team was 13th in 1:47.95. Their 4x100 team was 14th in 50.67 seconds.
DIVISION IIWednesday
Mt. Juliet Christian senior Ja’Marion Thomas finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 41-9, trailing first-place Monterius Williams of Harding Academy, who jumped 43-73/4.
Both of those best distances came on the fourth of their five attempts.
MJCA finished fourth in the 4x100 relay in 43.73 seconds, just .04 behind third-place Franklin Road Academy.
Battle Ground Academy won in 42.29.
