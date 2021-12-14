No. 1 Campbellsville pulls away in fourth

Cumberland’s women gave No. 1 Campbellsville all it could handle for three quarters before the Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat CU 73-60 Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (5-7, 1-5 Mid-South Conference) held that lead at the half with strong play from sophomore transfer Alaina Rongos and career-game from freshman post Misia McKinney.
Rongos buried a three-pointer for the first basket of the game before back-and forth lead changes occurred until a reverse layin from Bailey Pedigo as the shot clock expired ignited the Tigers to put them up 10-9.
Campbellsville held on and pushed the lead out to 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Sarah Sutton drained a three for Campbellsville to go up 23-16 to start the second quarter, but Cumberland went on a quick 8-0 run to retake the lead at 24-23 as Rongos made a jumper and then Tyra Johnson and Rongos buried back-to-back triples.
The lead was short-lived as Kaitlin Wilkes converted an and-one to go up by two, but Cumberland answered and both teams traded turns at the lead until 30-30.
To close the half, Breon Oldham hit one-of-two free throws before Courtney Prichett made a jumper from the elbow for the Tigers and Jana Claire Swafford answered with a two to give the Phoenix a 33-32 lead at the break.
The third quarter was much of the same as Campbellsville came out and tied it with a make and a miss from the stripe by Ashley McGeorge followed by a layup from Lexy Lake to go up by two.
From that point on in third, Campbellsville would go up by two and then the Phoenix would answer to tie until 41-41.
Trailing 44-43, Keara Secton made a three and the Phoenix got a stop defensively allowing Johnson to nail a deep two to lead 48-44.
Campbellsville closed the third and started to shift the momentum with a 3 from Sutton and then a converted and one just before the horn to lead 50-48.
The Tigers defense stepped up in the fourth to go along with some miscues by Cumberland. McKinney made a jumper to cut it to 52-50, but it was all Tiger after that as they went on an 18-4 run until the 1:55 mark to cruise to a 73-60 win in the fourth.
Rongos led all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with three triples. McKinney netted a career-high 12 points in 17 minutes of action off the bench.
The Phoenix finished the game shooting 44.8% (26-of-58) from the field and struggled from 3, making 5 of 21 for 23.8%.
Campbellsville (10-0, 6-0 MSC) shot 47.2% (25-of-53) from the field and made 4-of-16 3s.
The Tigers made the most of opportunities from the free throw line making 18-of-22 attempts.
Lauren Lee scored 15 points off the bench for Campbellsville and Ashley McGeorge and Courtney Prichett each added 13.
Cumberland will be on the road Wednesday at the University of Montevallo, coached by Mt. Juliet native Gary Van Atta. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.