LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Cumberland stranded eight runners and punched out nine times Sunday in a 7-1 loss in the series finale at No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett.
Cumberland (0-7) struggled to get timely hits all weekend. Silas Butler drove in the lone Phoenix run in the seventh inning, but it was all CU could push across on Sunday.
Trevor Muzzi (0-2) suffered the loss tossing 2.0 innings giving up two runs on three hits with three strike outs. Jack Webb replaced him in the third throwing 2.1 innings also giving up two runs on three hits.
Georgia Gwinnett (3-0) had a solid start from Rob Hamby striking out five through six scoreless innings. Tyler Clayton tossed the next two innings giving up just one run and Alex Friesen closed it with the final three outs in the ninth.
After Gwinnett pulled starter Hamby after six complete, Cumberland started to get to the bullpen in the seventh. Tyler Stokes led off the inning with a single and Cole Turney reached on an error. Jordan Coffey struck out swinging and Ethan Shelton drew a walk pinch-hitting to load the bases. Butler pushed across Stokes with an RBI groundout. Nathan Vaughn drew a walk to load them again, but a pop out by Brett Bello ended the threat with just one run scored.
The Grizzlies answered with a run in the bottom half as Defries walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a passed ball. Bates hit a sacrifice fly to score Defries and push the lead back out to four, 5-1, after seven innings.
Santrell Farmer drew a one-out walk in the eighth and Stokes hit a towering fly ball to left that outfielder Blaze O’Saban scaled the wall to pull it back in and take away a home run and keep the score at 5-1.
Gwinnett pushed across two more runs in the eight and then ended it in the ninth with a three up, three down for the 7-1 win and sweep of the Phoenix.
Phoenix drop close Saturday gamesLAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Cumberland fell 3-1 and 5-3 against Georgia Gwinnett last Saturday. The Phoenix struggled at the plate, only collecting five hits on the day against the defending NAIA national champions.
Phoenix pitchers recorded 18 strikeouts on the day, improving their mark from last week. Tyner Hughes collected three hits with one RBI leading the Cumberland hitters.
Cumberland could not get the bats going in the first game against Georgia Gwinnett, only getting three hits.
The Phoenix made four errors in the contest compared to a clean game by the Grizzlies.
Mitch Rogers got the ball for the Phoenix in game one against the Grizzlies throwing 3.2 innings while recording seven strikeouts and two earned runs.
The Grizzlies were able to strike first in the bottom of the second inning after a single and a stolen base led to an RBI single giving them an early 1-0 lead.
Cumberland responded immediately in the top of the third after back to back doubles. Vaughn ripped a double down the left field line that was followed up by Hughes sending a line drive into the right field gap tying the game at one a piece.
Georgia Gwinnett unfortunately recaptured the lead after a bases loaded two-out RBI single brought the score to 2-1. The Grizzlies were able to extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth after an RBI single with a runner on second giving them a 3-1 lead.
R. Mann got the ball out of the bullpen for the Grizzlies and shut down all six batters he faced in the final two innings to secure the save and give Georgia Gwinnett the 3-1 win.
Cumberland’s bats played a factor once again in game two of the day as the Phoenix only recorded two hits in the contest.
Alex Smith put on a dominating performance in relief throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings collecting five strikeouts. Santrel Farmer drove in two runs in the game on a clutch triple in the third.
Cole Eigenhuis got the start for the Phoenix in game two but struggled early and got pulled in the first inning. Daniel Alvarez came in relief and threw 1 2/3 innings only giving up one earned run. Folsom pitched after that, throwing one inning and allowing one earned run.
Georgia Gwinnett struck first again in game two after a bases loaded walk brought home the first runner of the game and forced an early pitching change to Alvarez. Alvarez was able to force a pop out against the first batter he faced to get out of the bases loaded jam.
The Grizzlies added another run in the bottom of the second inning off of a wild pitch and brought home the runner from third.
A walk and a single put two runners on for Santrel Farmer who sent a rocket line drive over the center fielder’s head for a two-RBI triple. Cole Turney helped the Phoenix claim their first lead of the day after grounding into a fielder’s choice to first base bringing home Farmer from third.
The Grizzlies wasted no time responding after two singles and a walk led them to a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to retake the lead and force a pitching change to Wyatt Folsom.
Georgia Gwinnett added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth after Bates hit a leadoff home run giving them a 5-3 win.
Gage Williams came in relief for the Grizzlies in the fifth inning and struck out seven of the ten batters he faced to earn the save and close out the game to win 5-3.
