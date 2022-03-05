HENDERSONVILLE — This Lebanon boys’ team is one of the most talented in the century of Blue Devil basketball. Their skill and athleticism helped them reach the Region 5-4A championship Thursday at Hendersonville High.
But it was heart that enabled the Blue Devils to rally from seven points down in the fourth quarter with their best player saddled with four fouls and knock off undefeated Beech 49-46 in a heart-stopper before a near-capacity house.
Lebanon delivered the early blows to the Buccaneers, playing in their hometown but in their arch-rival’s gym, as the Blue Devils led 9-3 at the first-quarter break and 22-18 at halftime. But the Bucs asserted themselves in the third quarter to take a 40-33 lead early in the fourth.
Jarred Hall drew a technical foul after scoring early in the third quarter for his fourth personal, forcing the Blue Devil star to sit for the equivalent of an entire period.
But with Beech ahead by five early in the fourth, coach Jim McDowell made his final stand by re-inserting Hall and the 6-foot-8 junior, who had to play some ole’ defense in what was otherwise a very physical battle to keep from drawing his fifth foul, came through with 11 of his 20 points down the stretch as Lebanon reeled off 10 straight points. A steal by Yarin Alexander set up Brice Njezic for a 3-pointer from the wing to put Lebanon up 41-40 with 2:40 to play.
“I told him, ‘I need you on the floor. I don’t necessarily want you to give up two points, but if it comes down to that, contest, make them have to score over you, just don’t foul’,” said McDowell, who has seen his Blue Devils pull off several fourth-quarter comebacks this season.
“I just had to do what I do when I got back in,” Hall said.
Beech led twice more, the latter at 46-45 on two free throws by Eli Rice with 22 ticks remaining.
But the Bucs, who had forced consecutive turnovers by trapping Blue Devil ballhandlers in the backcourt or near the time line, led Hall bring the ball unencumbered downcourt until he drew a shooting foul near the basket with 13.1 left. Hall, who went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth and 8-of-9 for the game, got the soft bounces on both shots for a 47-46 lead.
Senior Rolando Dowell then all but sealed the deal with a steal and layup for a 49-46 lead with 3.4 seconds left. A last-ditch 3 by Beech bounced off the rim and the Blue Devils had their first region championship since McDowell’s senior season as a backup point guard in 2000.
“Playing a team 33-0, ranked No. 1 in the state, we battled through a lot of adversity tonight, foul trouble,” said McDowell, in his 11th season at his alma mater. “We had some injuries, made some mistakes at times. But our guys never wavered.
“Yarin battled this whole game. The ball wasn’t going in the basket for him. But he kept making plays defensively and rebounding.”
In 2000, the TSSAA had a sectional tournament format played at neutral arenas. This time, the Blue Devils will play one final game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court at 7 p.m. Monday when Independence comes in with a 25-8 record to take on 27-6 Lebanon. It is LHS’ first home sectional since the Blue Devils blasted Bradley Central back to Cleveland 100-73 in the previous Blue Devil gym in 1995. Prior to ’95, Lebanon’s last region championship was 1969, before the sectional (originally called substate) was instituted.
Beech will take a 33-1 mark to 23-9 Ravenwood.
Monday’s winners will advance to the state tournament at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro. Lebanon is seeking its first trip to the round of eight since 2001.
Hall was named tournament Most Valuable Player and was joined by Alexander and Jaylen Abston on the all-tournament team. But Dowell kept Lebanon ahead with half of his 12 points in the second quarter. Abston, a workhorse in the post, finished with five points while Alexander and Wyatt Bowling, who fouled out, each had four, Njezic the Blue Devils’ only 3 and backup big man Aidan Donald a free throw.
“Aidan Donald came off the bench, played some big minutes, big rebounds,” McDowell said. “Rolando Dowell, last year he kind of had his coming-out party when we played Hendersonville and I’ve been telling him all week this is your gym. They pressured us the whole game and he never came out, played his tail off. Probably played his best game in our biggest stake.”
Rice had eight of his 20 points in the second quarter to help the Bucs begin their rally. Kristian Shaw scored 12 as both hit a pair of 3-pointers. Beech was hindered by 8-of-21 shooting from the free-throw line while the Blue Devils dropped in 10 of 15.
Though the game was played just a few miles from Beech’s campus in the Shackle Island community, this was hardly a home game for the Bucs in what is always enemy territory. Their bench was in front of the LHS student body which made its presence known the entire contest.
“We’re in Hendersonville, but it felt like a home game with as many Lebanon people as were here tonight,” McDowell said. “I’d say pretty much anybody in the gym that wasn’t a Beech fan was a Lebanon fan tonight.”
During the celebration, McDowell waved his phone toward Blue Devil Nation to show assistant coach Zach Martin, the LHS athletic director who has missed much of the stretch run and tournaments while his wife, Angie, battles cancer.
“Coach Martin not being here with us, this is for him, so we played for something much bigger than us,” Hall said.
