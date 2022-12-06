No. 1 Thomas More women too much for Cumberland

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — No. 1 Thomas More was too much for Cumberland’s as the Saints shut down the Phoenix 63-40 at the Connor Convocation Center last Saturday afternoon.
Cumberland (6-3, 3-2 Mid-South Conference) struggled from the field in this game, going 17-of-56 shooting for just 30.4%. The Phoenix made just one 3-pointer in the game while turning the ball over 22 times.
On the flip side, Thomas More was lethal from beyond the arc draining 11 3s in the game and capitalized on the turnovers turning them into 18 points for the story of the game.
Britany Miller posted a double-double in the loss scoring a team-high 12 points with 13 rebounds. Kayla Gordon finished with eight points and Keara Sexton had six.
Zoie Barth posted a game-high 20 points hitting five triples in the game. Rylee Turner added 16 points and Emily Simon led the Saints in rebounds with eight.
Thomas More jumped out to a 9-2 at the first media timeout and held Cumberland scoreless for over five minutes before Morgan picked up a basket to make it 11-4. The Saints would go on a stretch to knock down two triples in the final three minutes of the quarter to lead 17-8 after 10 minutes.
The first half of the second quarter was highlighted by defensive efforts on both sides of the floor as with 4:50 left in the half it was just 21-10. From that point, Thomas More went on a 7-0 run as the Saints drained two more threes for a 28-10 lead. The Saints would hold on to a 17-point lead at the break at 33-16.
The Phoenix shot just 22.6% from the field in the first half and did not hit a three. On the flip side, Thomas More drained seven threes and forced CU into eight turnovers in the second quarter that translated into 10 points.
Cumberland could not bite down on the 17-point halftime deficit in the second half. The Saints withstood everything the Phoenix threw at them and expanded upon their lead to close out a 63-40 win and move to 9-0 on the season.
Cumberland will be on the road this upcoming Thursday to take on RV Freed-Hardeman in Henderson. Pregame action for the radio crew will begin at 5:15 p.m.
