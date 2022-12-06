No. 1 Thomas More women too much for Cumberland

Britany Miller led Cumberland with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the loss at No. 1 Thomas More.

 Cumberland University/File

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — No. 1 Thomas More was too much for Cumberland’s as the Saints shut down the Phoenix 63-40 at the Connor Convocation Center last Saturday afternoon.

Cumberland (6-3, 3-2 Mid-South Conference) struggled from the field in this game, going 17-of-56 shooting for just 30.4%. The Phoenix made just one 3-pointer in the game while turning the ball over 22 times.

