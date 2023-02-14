No. 10 Georgetown men hand CU heartbreaking loss

GEORGETOWN — Cumberland’s men dropped a heartbreaking road game to No. 10 Georgetown 80-77 last Saturday.
Despite trailing for the entire match, the Tigers turned on the pressure in the final five minutes to turn the game around in their favor handing the Phoenix a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer with Jake Ohmer’s 3-pointer being the dagger.
Tyler Byrd had a phenomenal afternoon for the Phoenix, picking up his career-high 30 points. He shot lights-out from start to finish, sinking 7 of 9 from behind the arc while also adding six boards to his stats. Ty’Reek Johnson and Jaylen Negron each recorded 11 points while Nassir Coleman added 10 with six rebounds.
The Tigers also had four shooters hit double figures, led by hmer with 23. Rashad Bishop registered 18 points and six boards for his team. Cumberland (13-13, 9-11 Mid-South Conference) outshot Georgetown (22-4, 16-4) both from within the arc (51.7%) and from behind (71.4%). The Tigers shot 50% from the field and only hit 7 of 20 three pointers.
Cumberland dominated the first half from the tip, taking a lead early on and holding down through all twenty minutes. The Phoenix led by as many as 15 hitting 5 of 9 from behind the arc, two of which came from the hands of Byrd.
Cumberland played strong defensively, forcing seven turnovers before the break without giving up any of its own. Tajah Fraley checked into the game and picked up three steals, helping CU to 11 points off Georgetown’s lost possessions. Byrd got the action going with a tip-in bucket and Johnson backed it by draining one from outside the arc. From then on, CU maintained the pressure and stayed ahead for the remainder of the half.
A 6-0 run from Georgetown at the 14-minute mark to cut it down to one at 14-13 but the Phoenix were undeterred as Byrd put up his first fade-away 3-pointer to spread it back out.
The Phoenix headed into the break with a 14-point lead at 41-27.
Negron kicked off the second half with a jumper to push Cumberland’s advantage to 16 points. The next four minutes went in Georgetown’s favor with an important 8-4 run to cut it down to 12. The Tigers increased their pressure but Cumberland was able to hold down a lead, expanding it to 21 points at the five-minute mark. The Phoenix were held scoreless for the next two minutes, however, as Georgetown pushed its way to a 9-0 run that shifted the game’s momentum entirely.
Byrd broke up the run with a fantastic look from outside the arc for a 74-59 score with three minutes left on the clock.
Cumberland fell into another detrimental scoring drought that the Tigers completely capitalized. Georgetown outscored Cumberland 20-3 in the last three minutes of play.
A foul of the Phoenix allowed the Tigers to cut it down to a one point game with :29 left on the clock. As Cumberland was trying to inbound the ball the Phoenix were called on an offensive foul, giving Georgetown an opening to take its first lead of the game since the very first possession at 77-75.
Johnson tied up the match 77-77 after being sent to the line with seven seconds left to play. Georgetown crossed the ball down the court and Ohmer just beat the buzzer with miracle 3 jumper, giving the Tigers a 80-77 victory.
The Phoenix will head to McKenzie on Thursday to take on Bethel at 7:30 p.m. Their last regular-season game will be this at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court at 3 p.m. for the regular-season finale against Freed-Hardeman.
