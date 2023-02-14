No. 10 Georgetown men hand CU heartbreaking loss

Tyler Byrd's career-high 30 points wasn't enough for Cumberland.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

GEORGETOWN — Cumberland’s men dropped a heartbreaking road game to No. 10 Georgetown 80-77 last Saturday.

Despite trailing for the entire match, the Tigers turned on the pressure in the final five minutes to turn the game around in their favor handing the Phoenix a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer with Jake Ohmer’s 3-pointer being the dagger.

