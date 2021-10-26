After an early send-off in the first half, Cumberland’s men were forced to play a man-down and No. 11 Lindsey Wilson took advantage to win 4-1 Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
The Phoenix (11-3-1, 7-2-1 Mid-South Conference) saw their win streak snapped at six matches. The loss will keep Cumberland in second place in the standings heading into the final regular-season contest Thursday in Pulaski against Tennessee Southern.
Lindsey Wilson (11-1-1, 9-1-0 MSC) won the Mid-South Conference regular-season championship with the win and earned an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
Early on in the first half, both teams had goal-scoring opportunities that each keeper made brilliant saves. On a corner kick, Cumberland found Edvin Grevskott outside the box and he fired a shot to the near post that Henrique Cavalini made a diving stop on.
Nicklas Rulle made two nice saves first in the 11th minute and a second in the 25th minute on a one-on-one opportunity.
Rulle was sent off with a red card for a collision outside of the box and Lindsey Wilson immediately scored on the ensuing free-kick from just outside of the box. Alexander Koziolek slotted it to the near post to test Jacob Forster in his first action of the season.
10 minutes later, Koziolek scored again as the ball was passed to him in the box from Monwabisi Mngqibisa and he beat Forster again to give Lindsey Wilson a 2-0 advantage after 40 minutes.
Just before the half, the Blue Raiders scored one more goal from Nathaniel Onyina Opoku to go up 3-0.
In the 54th minute, Cumberland began to regain some life as Martin Walsh knocked in a goal assisted by Tyler Watson, but Lindsey Wilson responded with a goal off a corner kick where the match would stand until the final whistle at 4-1.
Lindsey Wilson registered 24 shots and 12 shots on goal. Before Rulle was sent off he made three saves, two of them were great saves to keep the match tied. Forster registered five saves but allowed four goals in his first action as a Phoenix.
Cumberland took nine shots with four shots on goal. The Phoenix committed 10 fouls on the match and the Blue Raiders posted 13. Cumberland received six yellow cards and two reds on the match.
Cumberland women also succumb to Blue RaidersNo. 11 Lindsey Wilson scored four goals in the second half to defeat No. 18 Cumberland 4-1 in Phoenix’s final home regular-season match Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (11-3-1, 7-2-1 MSC) has dropped back-to-back matches. The Phoenix posted 20 shots on the match with 10 on goal.
Keeper Sabrina Graziano made five saves in the match. Jennifer Segura scored the Phoenix’s lone goal in the first half.
Lindsey Wilson (9-3-0, 8-1-0 MSC) poured on four goals in the second half. Rayssa Neres Gomes De Souza scored twice and Britt Tonis and Yudaya Nakayenze each scored once. Lindsey Wilson keeper Maya Cain made nine saves allowing just one goal.
The Blue Raiders had a great opportunity to be on the scoreboard first in the 13th minute. Cumberland committed a foul outside of the box and Alicia Thoresen took the shot off the free-kick. She placed it in the upper left corner of the net, but Graziano made an incredible diving save to keep it at 0-0.
The Phoenix struck first on a counter-attack as Kayla Travis played a great ball outside of the box to Ella Tuplin. Tuplin followed that with a great cross in the box to Segura for the header and a 1-0 lead.
Out of halftime, Brenda Cernas fired a shot that Lindsey Wilson keeper Maya Caon made a nice save to tip it over the crossbar and keep the deficit at 1-0 for the Blue Raiders.
Lindsey Wilson scored the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Rayssa Neres Gomes De Souza found the back of the net assisted by Alicia Thoresen and Yudaya Nakayenze.
Segura had a chance to give the Phoenix the lead again in the 63rd minute. Cernas blocked a pass and took it the other direction for a one-on-one opportunity. Cernas ended up having her shot blocked, but the ball ricocheted to Segura at the top of the box and she fired a shot that Caon gained punched it over the crossbar to keep the match tied.
Moments later, CU committed a foul outside of the box Rayssa Neres Gomes De Souza scored her second goal of the match on a free-kick.
Just after that goal, Lindsey Wilson added to the lead with a goal from Britt Tonis on a corner kick. Tonis hit the corner off the back-post and into the net for a 3-1 lead with 22 minutes to play.
Lindsey Wilson added one more goal with a penalty kick by Yudaya Nakayenze in the 85th minute to win 4-1.
Cumberland will close out the regular-season against No. 3 Tennessee Southern on Thursday in Pulaski.
