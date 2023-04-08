GEORGETOWN, Ky. — No. 12 Cumberland started its Kentucky trip on a high note with a 6-1 victory over Georgetown’s men Thursday.
The Phoenix displayed an impressive performance with a dominant win in doubles and a clean sweep in singles.
In the doubles matches, Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic defeated Parker Clarke and Tsugunosuke Hirose 6-1 at No. 1. Julian Parada and German Suarez clinched the doubles point at No. 2 with a 6-3 win against Chase Hechemy and Andrew Kennedy. Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost were leading 5-5 against Stephen Taylor and Logan Smallwood in the third position before the match was left unfinished as the two sides played the doubles point to clinch.
In the singles matches, Pavel Kelo defeated Max Barrier in a close encounter, winning 7-6 (7-5) and 6-4 at No. 1. Adrijan Hrzic registered a straight-set victory against Leo Schirmer winning 7-5 and 6-3 at No. 2. Julian Parada won at No. 3 with a thrilling three-set match winning in tiebreakers against Tsugunosuke Hirose, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-1).
German Suarez defeated Stephen Taylor 6-2 and 6-4 in the fourth position. Fernando Flores won at No. 5 with a 7-6, 6-1 victory against Logan Smallwood. Dan Slapnik Trost won the sixth position with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win against Matthew Smith.
The Phoenix continued their trip through the Bluegrass State yesterday with a stop at Campbellsville.
Cumberland women win third straight at G’townGEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland’s women rattled off their third straight win and their seventh out of their last eight matches Thursday with a 7-0 sweep over Georgetown.
Cumberland started the match strong in doubles as they played to clinch the point. Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez defeated Bailee Martin and Emma Hill with a clean sweep of 6-0. Juanita Mendez and Kaede Hatano defeated Madelyn Gill and Hana Dixon with a score of 6-3 to clinch the point at No. 3. Lara Zugasti and Elina Sungatullina match was left unfinished with the duo leading 4-3.
In singles, Jessica Hernandez bested Bailee Martin with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (7-1). Maria Arbelaez had a dominant performance against Samatha Spady winning with a score of 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. Elina Sungatullina also won at No. 3 with a score of 6-0, 6-1.
Juanita Mendez defeated Madelyn Gill 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4. Lara Zugasti won at No. 4 over Lydia Prince with a score of 6-2, 6-2. Alexandra Leisibach finished the sweep against Payton Blank with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
Phoenix serve 7-0 sweep at Freed-HardemanHENDERSON — Cumberland’s women traveled to Freed-Hardeman University on Tuesday and came away with a 7-0 sweep.
The Phoenix showed their dominance throughout the match, winning all three doubles matches and sweeping the singles matches.
In the doubles matches, Cumberland’s Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez defeated Michelle Lancaster and Juliana Alves 6-1. Lara Zugasti and Elina Sungatullina of Cumberland followed suit with another 6-1 victory against Elise Kruzan and Morgan Brown at No. 2. Juanita Mendez and Kaede Hatano completed the sweep, defeating Delfina Rodriquez and Hannah Pearce 6-1.
Cumberland continued their strong performance in the singles matches. Jessica Hernandez won her match against Michelle Lancaster 6-4, 6-4, while Maria Arbelaez defeated Juliana Alves 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Elina Sungatullina beat Delfina Rodriquez 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3. Juanita Mendez had a convincing 6-2, 6-0 win against Eliza Kruzan, while Lara Zugasti defeated Morgan Brown 7-5, 6-2. Jawed Hatano completed the sweep for Cumberland with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Hannah Pearce.
