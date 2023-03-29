No. 12 Cumberland men continues their impressive run with a dominant 7-0 victory over Bethel University at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts last Saturday.
The win marked the seventh straight victory for the Phoenix, who are now a perfect 5-0 in Mid-South Conference play.
Cumberland got off to a strong start in the doubles matches, winning all three to claim the doubles point.
Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic started things off with a 6-3 victory over Renato Gravina and Pedro Vecchi.
Julian Parada and German Suarez then followed suit, winning 6-0 against Pedro Donadon and Leonal Caspe.
Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost completed the sweep with a 6-2 win over Juan David Hernandez and Arthur Tringo.
The momentum carried over into the singles matches, where Cumberland won all six matches in straight sets.
Parada was the first to finish, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Donadon at No. 3. Wessels quickly followed suit with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory over Tringo at No. 4.
Hrzic then secured the win for Cumberland with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Hernandez at No. 2.
Fernando Flores got in on the action at No. 6, winning 6-1, 6-3 over Marcos Nevas.
Suarez closed out the match for Cumberland with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Caspe at No. 5.
The tightest match of the day came at No. 1, where Kelo battled past Vecchi in three sets, winning in tiebreakers 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9).
The Phoenix have a tough test this coming Saturday at home against No. 17 Cumberlands.
Women rally in singles to get 4-3 winIn a thrilling women’s tennis match between the Cumberland Phoenix and Bethel Wildcats, the Phoenix emerged victorious with a 4-3 win Saturday on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Bethel started strong, winning the doubles point with wins from Tijana Svitlica and Mariana Zotelli, and Edisa Hot and Sofija Rajic.
However, Cumberland came out firing in singles play, winning four out of six matches to secure the win.
Jessica Hernandez started off strong for the Phoenix, defeating Edisa Hot in a tough match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Maria Arbelaez also secured a win for Cumberland when Tijana Svitlica retired, giving Arbelaez a 6-2, 4-4 Ret. victory.
Bethel’s Sofija Rajic notched a win for her team against Elina Sungatullina with a score of 6-2, 6-2, but Cumberland quickly answered with a dominating performance by Juanita Mendez, defeating Sophia Vasconcellos 6-1, 6-1.
Mariana Zotelli of Bethel managed to win her match against Kaede Hatano with a score of 6-4, 6-1, but it was not enough to turn the tide in favor of Bethel.
Lara Zugasti sealed the victory for Cumberland with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Anabelle Sanchez.
