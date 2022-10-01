No. 15 Cumberland women post clean sheet over Freed-Hardeman

Cumberland’s Ella Tuplin and Macy Douglas celebrate Tuplin’s second-half goal.

 CARLEE TEAGUE • Cumberland University

No. 15 Cumberland got back in the win column with a 2-0 clean sheet over Mid-South Conference foe Freed-Hardeman on Wednesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.

The Phoenix (7-2, 2-1 MSC) posted their third clean sheet of the season without allowing a shot on goal from the opposition. Marie Bathe scored for the second straight match on a free-kick for a lead in the first half and Ella Tuplin put it away with an insurance goal in the second half.

