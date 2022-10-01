No. 15 Cumberland women post clean sheet over Freed-Hardeman

No. 15 Cumberland got back in the win column with a 2-0 clean sheet over Mid-South Conference foe Freed-Hardeman on Wednesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
The Phoenix (7-2, 2-1 MSC) posted their third clean sheet of the season without allowing a shot on goal from the opposition. Marie Bathe scored for the second straight match on a free-kick for a lead in the first half and Ella Tuplin put it away with an insurance goal in the second half.
Freed-Hardeman (5-3-1, 1-2 MSC) got just two shots off the entire game, but was not able to put one on target. The Phoenix defense played relentlessly and took away any opportunities the Lions may have had.
Cumberland cracked the scoreboard first after a foul called on a Freed-Hardeman just outside of the 18-yard box. This allowed Bathe to shot in the upper right corner for her fourth goal of the season. Cumberland took a 1-0 lead into the break outshooting the Lions 17-0.
Just after the half second half began, Tuplin added an insurance goal on a give and go play with Macy Douglas. The goal was Tuplin’s first of the season and Douglas’ fifth assist.
The Phoenix shot 29 times in the match with nine shots being on target. The Phoenix had three shots carom off the crossbar during the match.
Cumberland will remain at home to end its five-match homestand today as the Phoenix take on RV Bethel University.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.