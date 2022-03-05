No. 15 Georgetown sweeps Cumberland

No. 15 Georgetown swept Cumberland in straight sets Wednesday evening inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (9-13, 4-5 MSC) struggled with errors posting 18 attack errors with 27 kills for a hit percentage of .129 and had 13 service errors. Griffin Newby led the team in kills with eight while Codville Rogers posted six with a hit percentage of .455. Jordan Pierce finished with 24 assists and three aces and libero Caleb Ginnings had six digs.
Georgetown (12-5, 8-1 MSC) hit well tonight with 35 kills and a hit percentage of .354. Ryan Gunn led the way with 11 kills and four other Tigers tacked on six apiece.
The first set started back and forth to a 9-9 tie until Georgetown broke away with a 5-0 run. Cumberland tried to close the gap in the first set, but they would only manage to get within four points as the Tigers took set one, 25-20.
Georgetown jumped on Cumberland quickly in the second set forcing the Phoenix into a timeout trailing 5-2 after three Phoenix errors. Trailing 6-4, the Tigers went on an 8-3 run to get up 14-7 to control the set. Georgetown cruised to a 25-18 second set win.
Tied at 8-8 in the third set, Cumberland took their biggest lead of the game on a 5-0 run with three aces by Pierce. Georgetown responded with a 7-2 on five kills to tie the set at 15-15. Tied at 18-18, the Tigers closed it with a 7-1 run to sweep the game in straight sets.
Cumberland will be back at home for a quad match today taking on Cornerstone, Thomas More and Maryville University.
