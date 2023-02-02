to set up MSC championship match Friday

Cumberland’s Chris Busutil picked up a key technical fall win at University of the Cumberlands.

 JLK Photography/File

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — No. 15 Cumberland went on the road and defeated No. 20 the Cumberlands on Monday to remain perfect in Mid-South Conference wrestling play.

The win set up the Phoenix for a chance to claim the Mid-South Conference regular season championship this Friday at home in Lebanon. The bout started at 149, giving the Patriots’ highest-ranked wrestler, No. 12 Jace Luchau, the opportunity to put UC up early. Luchau delivered with a pin over Ramiro Mosquero in the second period for an early 6-0 lead.

