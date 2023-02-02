WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — No. 15 Cumberland went on the road and defeated No. 20 the Cumberlands on Monday to remain perfect in Mid-South Conference wrestling play.
The win set up the Phoenix for a chance to claim the Mid-South Conference regular season championship this Friday at home in Lebanon. The bout started at 149, giving the Patriots’ highest-ranked wrestler, No. 12 Jace Luchau, the opportunity to put UC up early. Luchau delivered with a pin over Ramiro Mosquero in the second period for an early 6-0 lead.
No. 18 Eli Clemmons put the Phoenix on the board with a major decision over James Dosado to cut into that Patriots lead at 6-4.
No. 3 Cole Smith provided the Phoenix their first lead with a 16-0 tech fall in the second period and No. 11 Ryan Long followed suit with a decision to give CU a 12-6 advantage.
But No. 23 Austin Antcliffe was upset by unranked Thomas Ketchen-Carter via a fall to tie the match. JT Oldknow battled hard at 197, but ultimately No. 23 Harold Gilmore clipped him with a sudden victory win to put the Pats back up 15-12.
No. 17 River Henry was able to knot the match again with a 2-0 decision over Seth Whitlock.
No. 22 Chris Butusil really created some separation for Cumberland by picking up a huge 22-7 tech fall and give the Phoenix a five-point cushion. No. 18 Sammy Shires clinched the match at 133 with a major decision.
No. 17 Jared Dinh was upset in the final bout via a decision, but it did not affect the outcome of the match.
The win sets up the Phoenix for a chance to win the Mid-South Conference regular season championship this Friday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena. Cumberland is set to host a tri-dual with No. 18 Thomas More and No. 13 Lindsey Wilson. One of the three teams will leave Lebanon crowned the MSC champions as Cumberland is tied with Lindsey Wilson at a perfect 5-0 while Thomas More is 4-1.
