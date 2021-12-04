Ryan Batte drained a fade away jumper from 17 feet on the baseline to give Thomas More’s men a 72-70 lead with just one second remaining Thursday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland used a halfcourt pass and took a timeout with 0.6 seconds on the clock and drew up a play for Aaron Ridley, who fired a 3 that rattled in and out. No. 16 Thomas More escaped Lebanon with a two-point victory.
“We drew it up out of the timeout. Aaron got a really good look, he let it go, and we all thought it was in. It touched every part of the rim,” head coach Jeremy Lewis said. “You couldn’t ask for a better college basketball game. That is a really good team and our guys gave us everything they have.”
Cumberland (5-2, 1-2 MSC) showed everything it had against a top team in the NAIA and just fell short. The Phoenix shot 48.3% from the field and buried 11 three-pointers. CU struggled to get to the line, hitting just 3 of 6 free throws, but the Saints made it hard for Cumberland to get downhill and drive to the basket.
Four Phoenix reached double figures in points led by Tavon King with 17. TJ Stargell scored a season-high 16 points and added five boards and six assists. Aaron Ridley added 16 on 6-of-13 shooting and Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens scored 10.
Thomas More (7-1, 3-0 MSC) was led by their big man who hit the game-winner, Batte, with 22 points. Wyatt Vieth and Casey George added 12 and 11 points off the bench. The Saints shot 46.3% from the field and 33.3% beyond the arc. Thomas More made 15 free throws in the game.
Stargell started the game off by burying two three pointers to give Cumberland a 6-3 lead early on. After Batte made a jumper, King threw down a monster one-handed slam to make it 8-5 heading into a timeout.
Tied at 12-12, King caught fire and single handedly went on a 8-0 run for CU. He started it by going coast-to-coast for two and drained back-to-back threes. Thomas More responded with a 5-0 run on a layup from Noah Pack and a three from Vieth to cut it to 20-17.
Leading 25-19, the Saints got back-to-back threes from Vieth and George and Batte hit a jumper in the lane to give TMU a 27-25 lead and force the Phoenix into a timeout.
After back and forth play the remaining five minutes, Garren Bertsh hit a buzzer-beater three at the half to give Thomas More a 39-37 lead at the break.
Cumberland came out of halftime on fire with a 12-3 run to get up 49-42, but again Thomas More answered with a 7-2 run to make it 51-49 with 12:56 to play.
Cumberland held a slim lead until Thomas More was able to tie it at 61-61 with 6:37 on a Logan Swackhammer fast break lay in. Thomas More rode that momentum to a 9-0 run to jump up 68-61 and force CU into a timeout with 3:37 to go.
The Phoenix answered the call with a three by Ridley and a layup by Tyler Byrd to cut it to 68-66. After Batte hit two free throws, Ridley put in an offensive putback and King made two-of-two from the line to tie it with 1:08 on the clock.
Both teams got a stop defensively and Batte drained the fadeaway shot from the baseline with one second left to hand Cumberland their second conference loss of the season.
Cumberland will remain at home today to take on No. 21 Shawnee State at 4 p.m.
Cumberland women fall 75-70 to No. 3 Saints
Cumberland’s women battled all night but fall just short against No. 3 Thomas More 75-70 Thursday night despite a 22-point performance from the Phoenix’s Tyra Johnson at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena, Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenis (4-5, 1-3 MSC) outrebounded the Saints 36-32. Thomas More had a dominant performance defensively by blocking six shots and collecting nine steals.
Johnson was Cumberland’s leading performer tallying 22 points, three assists and one steal. Lindsey Freeman provided an all around performance for the Phoenix collecting 12 points and a team high nine rebounds.
Alaina Rongos provided a spark off of the bench in her first game back from injury recording ten points, four rebounds, and two assists.
The Saints were led by Courtney Hurst who shot 4-7 from downtown recording 17 points and three steals.
The Phoenix started the game out strong defensively holding the Saints to 2-11 shooting in the first six minutes of the game. Even with the impressive start on defense, Cumberland trailed 5-4 going into the media timeout. After a pullup jump shot and an open three from Alaina Rongos, the Phoenix took a 9-7 lead over the Saints with 3:34 left in the first quarter. Thomas More took a 15-13 lead to end the first quarter after Zoie Barth drained an open three at the end of the period.
The Phoenix found themselves with a 23-17 lead midway through the second quarter following five points off of two Saints turnovers. Thomas More went on a 14-4 run to end the second quarter to take a 39-33 lead into the half.
Cumberland went on a 10-5 run to start the second half to cut the Thomas More lead down to 44-43 with 6:39 left in the third quarter. The Saints would respond to extend their lead to 53-46 with 2:25 remaining in the third after a converted and one by Barth. After three Phoenix free throws and a three by the Saints, the Phoenix went into the fourth quarter trailing 58-49.
The Phoenix continued to rally off of tough basketball in the fourth quarter by fighting for rebounds and continuing to get to the free throw line. Freeman was able to finish at the rim for a strong layup resulting in an and one opportunity to cut the Saints lead down to 64-58 with 4:57 remaining in the game. Tierra Davis hits an open jump shot to cut the Saints lead down further to 66-62 with 3:29 remaining. A made three by Johnson and two made free throws from Rongos cut the lead down to three and forced Thomas More to use a time out with 22 seconds left. After free throws by both teams and another three pointer by Johnson, Thomas More would hold on to win 75-70.
Cumberland will be back in action today in Lebanon to take on Shawnee State University. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
