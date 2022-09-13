No. 17 Cumberland women unable overcome first half goals from No. 1 Keiser

Sarah Haddock scored Cumberland’s goal in a 2-1 loss at top-ranked Keiser.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sarah Haddock scored in the second half Saturday, but Cumberland’s women were unable to recover after getting down to No. 1 Keiser 2-0 in the first half losing on the road, 2-1.

Keiser (7-0) scored in the first minutes of the game and then added a second goal in the 21st minute off a perfectly placed free kick. The Seahawks dominated the first half taking 10 shots to the Phoenix’s one. After getting down at the half, Cumberland made some adjustments and came out with more fire to create opportunities and finally pushed one across, but that was all Cumberland could get past Keiser keeper Grace McClellan.

