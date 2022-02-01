No. 2 Life tops No. 11 Cumberland, 26-14

MARIETTA, Ga. — No. 11 Cumberland picked up four wins, including a pin by Anthony Maia, and No. 1 Cole Smith remained perfect beating No. 2 Sid Ohl, but No. 2 Life had too much firepower for the Phoenix to overcome Sunday.
The match started at 184 and Austin Antcliffe scored first for the Phoenix holding on for a 4-3 decision over Bryan Canedo to give the Phoenix a 3-0 lead early, but No. 2 Zane Lannom pinned No. 20 River Henry to put Life up 6-3.
No. 7 Patrick Depiazza held on for a 3-2 decision to tie things back at 6-6. No. 2 Brandon Orum defeated No. 9 Carter Cox with a 10-6 decision and the Running Eagles went back ahead 9-6.
Jacob Ruiz upset No. 10 Keshawn Laws with a 7-0 decision to put Life up 12-6, but following this match an unsportsmanlike conduct was called on the Phoenix taking one point from the team score to push the Running Eagles lead to 12-5.
Blaine Fussel lost via a major decision and Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons was pinned late in the third period allowing Life to get up 22-5 with three matches left.
Cumberland needed three pins at this point to get the upset victory and No. 8 Anthony Maia delivered with a pin in the first period.
Following the pin was the main event of this match, No. 1 Cole Smith vs No. 2 Sid Ohl. Smith edged Ohl with a 3-2 decision, but it clinched the win for Life at 22-14.
Matthew Sells lost the final match via a major decision to bring the final score to 26-14.
The Phoenix will return to the mat Friday when they host Keisier University in a home dual at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
