Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) at No. 20 Florida (3-2, 1-2), Saturday at 11 a.m. (SEC Network).
Line: Florida by 38 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Florida leads 42-10-2, including wins in 29 of the last 30.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Florida tries to regroup after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky that essentially knocked the Gators out of contention in the SEC’s Eastern Division. Vanderbilt has dropped 14 consecutive conference games.
KEY MATCHUP
Vanderbilt’s woeful pass rush — the Commodores have just three sacks, which is tied for 126th in the nation — against Florida QB Emory Jones. The Gators have allowed just three sacks.
FACTS & FIGURES
Vanderbilt’s last SEC win was Oct. 19, 2019, against Missouri. Vanderbilt hasn’t won a SEC road game since Oct. 27, 2018, at Arkansas. ... Vanderbilt’s three losses have been by an average of 33.7 points. … Vanderbilt has been outscored 51-9 in the second halves of games. ... The Gators have won seven in a row in the series, last losing to Vandy in the Swamp in 2013. … Eight former Florida standouts who won Olympic medals in Tokyo will serve as honorary “Mr. Two Bits” before the game. The group: Caeleb Dressel (swimming), Bobby Finke (swimming), Natalie Hinds (swimming), Kieran Smith (swimming), Grant Holloway (track), Taylor Manson (track), Mark Kolozsvary (baseball), and Aubree Munro (softball).
