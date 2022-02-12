SEWANEE — No. 22 Cumberland’s men dropped two out of three doubles matches but bounced back for five singles victories to defeat Sewanee on the road to start the spring season with a big 6-3 win Wednesday.
“We had a tough loss in doubles losing the tiebreaker in doubles 1 and making a comeback on doubles 3 to earn one doubles point,” head coach Thiago Lins said.
Sophomore Adrijan Hrzic started the comeback with a win at No. 1 singles over Ryan Olps. Hrzic dropped the first set, but responded with a 6-4, 6-1 win in sets two and three. German Suarez defeated Jackson Davis at No. 2 in straight sets and Hughes N’Goma won in tiebreakers in the third set over Noah Holsclaw at No. 3.
Jackson Vaughan won in three sets over Taiman Ramsey at No. 4, 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Freshman Dainel Wessels lost 6-4, 6-4 in his Cumberland debut at No. 5. Dan Slapnik Trost bested Jax Harbour in straight sets.
“Adrijan made a big comeback winning at singles No. 1, German played solid, and Hugues clinched at No. 3 singles in a 7-6 third set breaker,” Lins said. “Jackson played a great tough battle and Dan took care of business winning at No. 6 singles. Daniel lost a close one in freshmen debut.
“Very happy for the team and we learned that we need to keep working hard at doubles.”
The Phoenix returned to action Friday with a doubleheader against host Austin Peay and Southern Indiana in Clarksville.
Women fall to Sewanee 7-1
SEWANEE — Cumberland’s women fell on the road to Sewanee, 7-3, Wednesday.
Sewanee picked up two out of three doubles matches as Jessica Hernandez and Kaede Hatano defeated Ansley Carpenter and Nicole Nowak in tiebreakers.
In singles action, Hernandez won the only match of the day for Cumberland. She posted a 7-5, 6-3 win over Brooke Despriet. The rest of the Phoenix combined to win just 12 games, but all lost in straight sets.
The Phoenix will be in action again on March 2 in their home opener against Indiana Wesleyan on the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
