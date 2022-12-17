No. 24 Georgetown pulls away from CU women in fourth

Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman led Cumberland with 14 points and seven rebounds.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

No. 24 Georgetown’s women had five players in double figures Thursday night as they jumped out to an early lead and held on throughout defeating Cumberland 83-62 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix (8-4, 5-3 Mid-South Conference) dropped their fourth contest against ranked opponents for their only four losses this season. They shot 36.1% from the field while going 3-of-10 from three. Cumberland was led by Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman with 14 points and seven rebounds. Keara Sexton and Alaina Rongos each scored eight points.

