No. 24 Georgetown pulls away from CU women in fourth

No. 24 Georgetown’s women had five players in double figures Thursday night as they jumped out to an early lead and held on throughout defeating Cumberland 83-62 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix (8-4, 5-3 Mid-South Conference) dropped their fourth contest against ranked opponents for their only four losses this season. They shot 36.1% from the field while going 3-of-10 from three. Cumberland was led by Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman with 14 points and seven rebounds. Keara Sexton and Alaina Rongos each scored eight points.
Georgetown (8-5, 5-3 MSC) had five players in double-figures led by AJ Stevenson and Madison Darnell with 18 points apiece. Stevenson went 4-of-8 from three and Darnell had a double-double with 13 rebounds. The Tigers shot 45.9% from the field and made six threes.
Cumberland and Georgetown traded blows as Izzy Lamparty scored the first seven points of the game for the Tigers to a 9-9 game. The Tigers went on a 10-2 run to get up 19-11, but Cumberland would score five straight on an and-one and a layup from Tierra Davis. Georgetown would score the last bucket of the quarter for a 21-16 lead.
The Tigers turned that lead into a 10-point lead at 34-24 highlighted by a 7-0 run after Cumberland cut it to a three-point game. Cumberland was able to shave one-point off the lead at the break trailing 41-32.
The Tigers dominated the boards out rebounding Cumberland 22-13 with nine offensive rebounds that turned into 12 second-chance points.
Kayla Gordon drained a three for the first points of the second half, but the Tigers answered with a 5-0 run and held onto a nine-point lead at the third quarter media timeout, 48-39.
The Phoenix went on a run to close the quarter 10-6 to make it a five-point game headed to the fourth quarter.
Georgetown started the quarter on a 9-2 run to get up by 12 and never looked back cruising to a 21-point win 83-62.
The Phoenix will be back at home this Saturday to take on RV Cumberlands.
At halftime, Cumberland will honor Rosa Stokes as a part of the Rosa Stokes Classic.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 12:45.
