No. 3 Freed-Hardeman sweeps CU in MSC softball series

Cumberland held a 2-0 in the sixth inning of Saturday’s second game, but No. 3 Freed-Hardeman tacked seven unanswered runs to win the finale and sweep the Mid-South Conference series in a pair of 7-2 games with the Phoenix at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
Allie Burleson roped a one-out triple in the first inning to give the Phoenix a golden opportunity to jump ahead of Freed-Hardeman, but Lady Lions starter Brittany
Adair punched out two batters to get out of the inning unscathed.
Mariah Clark matched the performance until the fourth inning when the Lady Lions scored four runs and never looked back.
In the fourth, first baseman Cassie Hayes doubled home Sophie Dunavant for the first run and Anna Kate Norton hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Caitlin Mitchell for the second run.
Clark helped her cause in the bottom half of the inning by taking Adair deep to center field to cut the lead in half 2-1.
In the fifth, Annalee Moore came in relief to throw for Clark. Allie Mitchell greeted her with a leadoff double and Kennedy Harris reached on an error. Next batter, Catherine Crabb, laid down a bunt that catcher Ashton Blair threw into right field allowing both runners to score on the play for a 4-1 lead.
The Lady Lion added two insurance runs in the seventh inning as Crabb singled home Harris and former Friendship Christian star Annalise Jarnagin brought home Crabb with an RBI fielder’s choice. The Phoenix went down in order in the bottom half to end the game.
Adair picked up the win in a complete game five-hitter. She allowed just one run on Clark’s home run in the fourth and struck out 17 batters.
Clark took the loss after giving up two runs in four innings.
Cumberland battled the entirety of game two but gave up a big inning in the seventh as they fell 7-2.
Emily Cooper got the ball in game two as she pitched seven complete innings with three strikeouts.
Cooper threw five scoreless innings but the Lions found their rhythm in the sixth and eventually took the lead in the seventh while scoring seven runs.
Six different Phoenix hitters picked up a hit in the game while Koczersut and Peach recorded RBIs.
Cumberland struck first in game two after Peach drove in Clark from second with a two-out double.
The Phoenix extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth after Koczersut sent a two-out double into the right-center gap to bring home a run.
Everything looked like it was going in favor of the Phoenix until the top of the sixth inning.
A leadoff single got things started for the Lions before Mitchell drove in a run with a double.
Later in the inning, Norton hit a double of her own down the left-field line to bring home the tying run. Cooper worked her way out of trouble to end the inning before any more damage could be done.
Freed-Hardeman quickly found themselves with a lead in the top of the seventh after two home runs put them in front 5-2.
The Lions pushed two more runs across in the inning thanks to three singles and an error.
Powell led off the final frame for the Phoenix and reached base on an error to get Cumberland started. Unfortunately for Cumberland, the next three batters would go down in order to fall 7-2 against Freed-Hardeman.
Cumberland will be back at home for a doubleheader today starting at 1 p.m. as the Phoenix take on Lane College.
Lady Lions take two in series openerCumberland ran into two really good arms in the circle for No. 3 Freed-Hardeman last Friday, dropping the first two games 7-2 and 6-1 to open up the Mid-South Conference series with the Lady Lions at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
In the first game of the series, Freed-Hardeman jumped up on Cumberland in the second inning scoring four runs. Cassie Hayes doubled down the line to lead off the inning. Former Friendship Christian star Annalise Jarnagin doubled home Hayes for the first run of the game. A single and a walk loaded the bases for an RBI single for Allie Mitchell through the left side. Kennedy Harris brought in another run on an RBI fielder’s choice and Sophie Dunavant single in a run for a 4-0 lead.
Ashley Evans drew a lead off walk in third inning for Cumberland and Allie Burleson singled to left and moved to second on the throw to third. Madison Koczersut singled home two runs for the only two the Phoenix would score in the game.
Mitchell led off the fifth inning with a solo home run over center field. Cassie Hayes and Anna Kate Norton added solo home runs in the seventh for the 7-2 win.
Morgan Crawford threw a complete game allowing two runs on seven hits with 12 strikeouts for the Lady Lions in the win. Mariah Clark took the loss in the game, throwing all seven innings allowing 13 hits, seven runs, six earned and only striking out two batters.
Cumberland could not get the bats rolling in game two as they only picked up four hits in the game. Ashley Evans went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Abbey Peach tallied two hits.
Freed-Hardeman took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to four hits and an error. Caitlin Mitchell drove in two of the runs on a single down the left-field line.
The Phoenix threatened to bring the score back in the bottom half of the inning as they put two runners on with a walk and hit batter. Back-to-back foul outs to the third baseman ended the inning before the Phoenix could push a run across.
Both pitchers settled into the game as they cruised to the sixth inning without any more runs crossing the plate. Jarnagin broke the scoreless drought with a home run to center-field giving the Lions a 4-0 lead in the sixth.
The Lions pushed two more runs across with a two-run blast from Caitlin Mitchell to left-center to take a 6-0 lead into the final frame.
Cumberland found themselves with two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Evans picked up her second hit of the game to drive in Cumberland’s first run.
Unfortunately for the Phoenix, a ground out would end the game as the Phoenix lost 6-1.
