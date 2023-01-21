CAMPBELLSVILLE — No. 4 Campbellsville led Cumberland’s women wire to wire defeating the Phoenix 80-55 in the Powell Athletic Center on Thursday night.
Cumberland (10-9, 6-8 Mid-South Conference) just could not keep pace with the frantic offense for Campbellsville. The Phoenix shot 35.6% from the field and went 3-for-13 from 3, each made in the first half.
Britany Miller led Cumberland in scoring with 11 points and two boards. Abby Morgan scored eight off the bench, all in the first half. Kayla Gordon scored eight as well on 2-of-3 shooting with four from the free-throw line. Keara Sexton and Alaina Rongos each added seven points.
No. 4 Campbellsville (18-1, 12-1 MSC) shot incredibly efficiently going 28-of-58 from the field with 11 made threes. The Tigers controlled the boards, outrebounding Cumberland 33-23. Campbellsville forced Cumberland to 10 turnovers that translated to 17 points.
Kaitlyn Wilkes led four Tigers in double digits with 16 points. Sarah Sutton made four 3s for 14 points. Kayla Luebbe added 13 and Elizabeth Bertram scored 10. Lauren Lee scored seven points and added 11 dimes.
The Tigers started the game with a 7-0 run before Miller knocked down a shot in the paint. Campbellsville continued to roll going on another 7-2 run to get up 14-4. Morgan hit a turn around jumper and King hit a two, but the Tigers drained back-to-back triples for a 20-8 lead.
Morgan hit a three as the shot clock sounded, but Elizabeth Bertram laid in a two for a 22-11 score after the first. The Tigers were 4-of-4 from deep with four different players making their threes.
The second quarter was back and forth as Campbellsville fell back to reality from deep making 2 of 8 attempts. Both teams went on short runs the whole quarter trading 4-0 and 5-0 spurts as the Tigers outscored Cumberland 17-15 for a 39-26 score.
Morgan had eight points at the break with Miller chipping in six. Wilkes led the Tigers with 10 points and five rebounds while Lee had eight assists.
The Tigers impressive offense continued to show in the third as the Tigers scored 21 points. Cumberland shot it well in the third, but just couldn’t keep pace with Campbellsville. The Tigers answered every shot Cumberland made. The Tigers pushed it out to an 18-point lead heading into the fourth, 60-42.
Campbellsville cruised in the fourth quarter to come away with a 80-55 win.
The Phoenix will stay on the road today to take on Lindsey Wilson in nearby Columbia. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
