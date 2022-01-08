LOUISVILLE — No. 7 Grand View took an early lead and never looked back with 24-13 win against No. 9 Cumberland, ending the CU’s time at the NWCA National Duals.
Isaac Crowell put the Fire up 3-0 after a 7-3 decision victory over first Carter Cox in the 125 class. Keshawn Laws tied up the match at 3-all after a 12-5 decision victory over Xavier Williamson.
The Phoenix were unable to keep the momentum after Laws’s victory as Blaine Fussell fell to Kael Brisker 22-4 by way of technical fall in the 141 class. The Fire claimed an 11-3 match lead over the Phoenix with a 9-5 decision victory by Maxwell Kauffman over freshman Eli Clemmons of Lebanon.
Anthony Maia earned a big decision victory over Trace Braun by a score of 9-5 cutting into the Fire’s lead at the halfway point in the match 11-6. Cole Smith followed suit and earned a 12-3 major decision victory over Wyatt Kirkham, his third victory of the tournament.
Matthew Sells fell to Stephen Kelle with an 11-1 major decision loss while Austin Antcliffe was pinned by Blake Rypel in the 184 class. River Henry lost his match to Trillyon Fils-Aime by a 2-1 decision, followed by Patrick Depiazza’s 7-6 decision win over Gage Braun in the 285 weight class.
Cumberland takes on the RV Hastings and No. 7 Southeastern again at the Fire Duals on Jan. 15 in Lakeland, Fla.
Fast start Propels Phoenix past No. 10 Marian in first round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland won the first six weight classes to jump out to a huge 22-0 lead and cruise past No. 10 Marian 25-10 to advance to the second round of the NWCA National Duals.
No. 8 Carter Cox started things off with a 4-2 decision followed by a 7-4 decision by No. 16 Keshawn Laws to put CU up 6-0. Blaine Fussel picked up a 9-1 major decision over Ian Heath to give the Phoenix a 10-0 lead.
Eli Clemmons continued his win streak defeating Seth Johnson 8-6 and No. 6 Anthony Maia posted a major decision. No. 1 Cole Smith got the tech fall in the first period to put Cumberland way ahead 22-0.
Marian picked up the next three matches with a major and two decisions to cut it to 22-10, but the Phoenix built up too big of a lead for them to catch them. No. 6 Patrick Depiazza finished it off with a decision to win 25-10.
