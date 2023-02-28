BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — No. 8 Georgetown went on a 15-0 run early in the game and Cumberland’s men struggled to get their offense in rhythm as the Tigers ballooned the lead out to as much as 33 points in the second half to win 83-52 in Saturday’s Mid-South Conference quarterfinals.
Cumberland’s season came to an end with a 14-16 mark.
CU struggled from the field in this game leading just once and that was after the first two made baskets of the game. Cumberland went 19-of-58 from the field shooting 32.8%. The Phoenix knocked down 6 of 19 3-pointers and struggled from the free throw line going 8 of 21.
Demarius Boyd had a season-best 18 points leading all scorers in the game. Boyd went 7 of 14 from the field with two triples. Jaylen Negron finished with 12 points, scoring 10 in the first half.
Georgetown (25-4) advanced to the Mid-South Conference semifinals with the win. Kyran Jones was named the Player of the Game with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tae Dozier and Jaquay Wales also posted double-figure points with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Tigers really controlled the glass in the game outrebounding Cumberland 47-32. Georgetown shot it well going 34-of-69 from the field and 9-of-23 from deep.
Cumberland jumped out to an early lead with the first two baskets of the game, but after that the Tigers knocked down three triples on their way to a 15-4 lead.
Georgetown pushed that out to a 15-point lead at 22-7 at the 10-minute mark.
In the final 10 minutes of the half, Cumberland outscored Georgetown 16-12, but the Tigers still held an 11-point lead at the break, 34-23.
Out of half, Cumberland started the second half with a 6-0 run with a jumper from Boyd, a free throw from Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens and a triple from Boyd. But as quickly as Cumberland made it a two-possession game Georgetown answered to push it right back to 13-point game with an 8-0 run.
Cumberland hung around a 10-point deficit for a few minutes before the frantic Tigers offense pushed it out to 14 with 10 minutes to play. The final 10 minutes of action Georgetown really took over, blowing the game out to as much as 33-points before winning 83-52.
