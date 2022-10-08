BATON ROUGE, La. — First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly isn’t about to celebrate the Tigers’ return this week to the national rankings for the first time in more than a year.

No. 25 LSU is riding a four-game winning streak, but is slated to play three current top-10 teams in the next five weekends, starting with a visit Saturday by No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.